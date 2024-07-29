Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Things you must check in your credit card statement: Check details

A statement is made available by your credit card company once a month, shortly after your billing cycle ends

credit card

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of credit cards in circulation have more than doubled to nearly 100 million in the last five years, underscoring the significant pace it has been growing. But experts advise caution as credit card delinquencies are also rising fast. It is crucial to maintain vigilance over your credit card usage and statements. Regular scrutiny of your credit card statement can help you catch errors, prevent fraud, and maintain a healthy financial profile. 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
What is a credit card statement?
 
A credit card statement is a monthly summary provided by the credit card issuer that details all transactions made during a specific billing period. This document is crucial for managing finances, as it helps cardholders understand their spending habits, track payments, and identify any discrepancies or unauthorised charges.
 
Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com gives insights on things to check in your credit card statement:
 

More From This Section

Tougher tax rules for property owners but rollover relief offers solace

Budget 2024 has created a new investment avenue: NPS Vatsalya scheme

Maximise tax savings with home loan deductions: Check details to know more

Property owners will now have to pay more tax as Budget 2024 plugs loophole

Don't let tax rate hikes disrupt wealth creation through equity funds

To start with, verify all the charges and transactions listed in the statement. 
 
Check for any unauthorised transactions or errors in billing amounts. 
 
Make sure you recognise every entry in the statement and flag any suspicious transactions. This could be the first step in preventing a potential fraud. 
 
Make sure to note the payment due date and the minimum amount due. Paying at least the minimum by the due date avoids late fees and helps maintain your credit score, so make sure you make your payments on time. 
 
Check for foreign transaction fees, if you’ve used your card abroad or made purchases in foreign currencies, and make sure they’re in line with your spends. 
 
Banks often use the messages section or footnotes at the end of the credit card statement to announce changes to the interest rates or other important updates. Make sure you read through any messages included with your statement.
 
Keep an eye on your credit limit and available credit. This information helps you understand your current utilisation ratio.
 
If you’ve used your credit card to pay utility bills or make government payments, check for any convenience fees.
 
Experts suggest by diligently reviewing these aspects of your credit card statement, you can maintain better control over your finances, avoid unnecessary charges, and quickly spot any fraudulent activity. 

Also Read

Major credit card issuers go live on Bharat Bill Payment Systems platform

Cashless claim denied? Bank on credit card, pledge gold or fixed deposit

Lost your credit card? Get instant digital card replacement via text/email

Credit cards circulation increases by 18% to 103.3 million in May

All you should know about Adani One and ICICI Bank's co-branded credit card

Topics : Credit cards finance Credit card charges Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon