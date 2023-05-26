close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Thinking of prepaying your home loan? Things you should keep in mind

If home-owners have received a bonus, they may consider investing it in the capital markets instead of prepaying the loan

BS Web Team New Delhi
Home Loan

Home Loan. Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Buying a house constitutes a big financial decision. One way home-owners can save money is to prepay their home loans early. Home-owners can prepay the entire amount or a portion of it. Prepaying home loans can save home-owners money on interest payments. However, there are contrasting views on this as well. 
Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear, told Mint that the interest component of a home loan is higher in the initial years and decreases towards the end of the loan tenure. If home-owners prepay their home loan, the amount will be used to repay the principal amount. The interest for the next month will be calculated on the outstanding principal amount. Prepaying home loans can significantly reduce the interest component of such loan and help home-owners pay their loan early.

According to Gaurav Kapoor, director and co-founder, Fincorpit Consulting, when home-owners prepay their home loan, the interest will only be calculated on the remaining principal amount. This means that home-owners will pay less interest overall and the loan will be paid off sooner.Kapoor also said that prepaying home loans can help home-owners pay off the loans sooner than they originally thought. This is because the interest will be calculated on the remaining principal amount after each prepayment. Additionally, he suggested that regular micro prepayments are the best option, as they can be automatically deducted from home-owners bank accounts. This can help home-owners stay on track with their prepayment schedule and save even more money on interest.
Home-owners may consider prepaying their home loan if they have the financial means to do so. For example, home-owners could prepay their loan if home-owners receive a windfall, such as a bonus or inheritance. Additionally, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) do not charge a prepayment penalty on floating-rate home loans.

Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax, told Mint that if home-owners have a large home loan balance or the bank is charging home-owners a higher interest rate, it may be a good idea to prepay their loan. However, if the bank is charging home-owners a lower interest rate and if they can claim significant tax benefits on their home loan principal and interest, then may want to continue with their loan.
Pratik Daudkhane, co-founder at Decentro, said that that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the question of whether or not to prepay home loans. The best decision for home-owners will depend on their individual circumstances.

Also Read

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Sundaram Home Finance to double number of branches giving small biz loans

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Go ahead with house purchase in 2023 despite high loan rates

Leave encashment limit hiked to Rs 25 lakh: What does it mean for you?

Fame, fortune: How to win fans, influence people as digital content creator

Savings account vs liquid fund: Which is better for you to keep money?

Fund pick: Aditya BSL Dynamic Bond Fund

Pan-Aadhar link to bank locker agreement: 6 deadlines to remember in June


He added that home-owners should not use their emergency fund to prepay home loans. Emergency funds are important for unexpected expenses, such as a job loss or medical emergency. If home-owners use their emergency fund to prepay their loan, home-owners may not have enough money to cover these unexpected expenses.
If home-owners have received a bonus, home-owners may consider investing it in the capital markets instead of prepaying the loan. However, investing in the capital markets is risky and home-owners may not get a higher return than the interest rate on their home loan.

Also, if home-owners are close to retirement, they may want to consider prepaying their loan. This can help them eliminate liability and enjoy a more peaceful retirement.
Topics : Bank loans Home loans loans Home BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Leave encashment limit hiked to Rs 25 lakh: What does it mean for you?

GenZ, office, employees
3 min read

What are different types of car insurance policies in India? Details here

Experts suggest that if you decide to reduce your cover, you should supplement the TP cover with at least a fire and a theft cover
4 min read

Fame, fortune: How to win fans, influence people as digital content creator

Image
6 min read

Savings account vs liquid fund: Which is better for you to keep money?

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management
3 min read

Fund pick: Aditya BSL Dynamic Bond Fund

Fund pick
1 min read

Most Popular

Leave encashment limit for non-govt employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh: CBDT

women employees
2 min read

Leave encashment limit hiked to Rs 25 lakh: What does it mean for you?

GenZ, office, employees
3 min read

Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
5 min read

Now, I-T relief for leave encashment on retirement at 2.5 million

retirement
2 min read

Irdai to create state insurance plan mirroring SLBCs: Debasish Panda

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon