Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tier II realty sales dip in Q1 but Lucknow bucks trend with 48% value jump

Tier II realty sales dip in Q1 but Lucknow bucks trend with 48% value jump

According to the report, Lucknow with 25% increase in number of units sold in Q1 2025 at 1301 units registered the highest growth amongst top 15 tier 2 cities

Real estate

Real estate

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

While housing sales across India’s top 15 tier 2 cities dropped 8% year-on-year in Q1 2025, Lucknow bucked the trend with a 25% surge in residential unit sales, according to a report by real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.
 
The city recorded 1,301 units sold — the highest growth among tier 2 cities — alongside a 48% jump in sales value to Rs 1,797 crore, driven by strong demand for organized housing, improved infrastructure, and growing employment opportunities.  According to the report, Lucknow with 25% increase in number of units sold in Q1 2025 at 1301 units registered the highest growth amongst top 15 tier 2 citiesdhinagar (18%), and Mohali (2%). However, the overall tier 2 market saw a contraction, with sales volume falling to 43,781 units from 47,378 in Q1 2024, even as sales value rose 6% to ₹40,443 crore.
 
 
Ahmedabad retained its top position in terms of total units sold (14,583 units) and sales value (₹13,565 crore). Western India, including Ahmedabad, Surat, and Gandhinagar, contributed 79% of total units sold and 74% of the overall sales value.
 
State capitals — including Lucknow, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, Goa, and Bhopal — accounted for 25% of all sales and 30% of the total sales value, showing a 17% increase in revenue despite a 5% drop in sales volume.  As seen in the table below, the six State Capitals in top 15 tier 2 cities, namely Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Lucknow, Goa and Bhopal, saw 5% decline in sales and 17% increase in sales value, accounting for 25% of sales and 30% of sales value in Q1 2025. 

Also Read

Q4, Q4 results

Puravankara's consolidated net loss widens to Rs 88 crore in Q4FY25

Marriott International, hotels

Whiteland Corp launches Marriott's first branded residence in Gurugram

real estate construction building

Kanakia, US-based Hines, Japanese firms partner for $1 bn project in Mumbai

Real Estate

Resale homes slide to 2% buyer interest as 67% choose under-construction

1internationalcentrlf

Tata Digital inks Rs 1 cr/month office lease deal in Mumbai's Lower Parel

 
Region-wise highlights:
 
Western India, comprising Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhi Nagar, Nashik, Nagpur and Goa, saw 6% decline in number of units sold in Q1, 2025. 
However, sales value rose by 6% in Q1, 2025. 
Northern India, comprising Lucknow, Jaipur and Mohali saw 14% decline in number of units sold in Q1, 2025.
However, sales value rose by 14% in Q1, 2025. 
Southern India, comprising Visakhapatnam, Kochi and Coimbatore, saw 12% decline in number of units sold and 1% decline in sales value in Q1, 2025. 
Central and Eastern India, comprising Bhopal and Bhubaneshwar, saw 18% decline in number of units sold in Q1, 2025. However, sales value remained flat.
 
 
 “The decline in sales in tier 2 cities in January-March period is in line with trends witnessed in tier 1 cities. However, lesser supply in this quarter resulted in lower sales in tier 2 cities. State Capitals performed relatively better," said Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity.
 
He added that the dip in transactions is partly due to lower new supply. “Despite a slowdown in sales volume, demand in tier 2 cities is strong, fueled by infrastructure upgrades, job growth, and falling interest rates. We expect a rebound as banks pass on recent RBI rate cuts.”
 
PropEquity tracks data from over 1.7 lakh real estate projects across 44 cities, providing business intelligence to developers, investors, and policymakers. 

More From This Section

PremiumHome Loan, Loan, Home, House

Choose loan-against-property for higher amount, low rates, flexible end-use

Pension Scheme, Pension

Govt retirees under NPS with 10+ yrs can claim UPS scheme benefits

Currency in circulation increases 17% in FY19 to Rs 21.1 trillion: RBI

Key financial changes in June 2025: Aadhaar, UPI, FD rates & more

PremiumRain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Shield your vehicle from monsoon damage with key insurance add-ons

tax, tax filing

Can you switch tax regimes? rules for salaried and business taxpayers

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayScoda Tubes IPO Allotment Prostarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon