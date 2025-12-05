Top 5 luxury travel credit cards: What they offer, who should get them

Smooth airport lounge access across the world, concierge assistance and golf lessons: These are just some of the rewards and services luxury travel credit cards provide to customers. The five cards listed below stand out for their global acceptance and privileges.
What luxury travellers get
• Consistent international and domestic lounge access
• Lower foreign exchange (forex) mark-ups
• Concierge assistance for reservations, itinerary planning, and emergencies
Also Read
• Accelerated rewards on travel-linked spending
• Lifestyle privileges such as golf sessions, memberships, and curated experiences
American Express Platinum Card
A service-centric card known for global travel assistance.
• Global travel & lifestyle concierge support
• 3X Membership Rewards on all overseas spending
• Access to over 1,400 lounges worldwide via the Global Lounge Collection
Best for: Travellers who want high-touch concierge support and strong global reach.
Axis Bank Magnus / ATLAS
Appealing for international use and competitive forex pricing.
• 2 per cent forex mark-up
• Unlimited international lounge access plus four guest visits annually via Priority Pass
• Unlimited domestic lounge access (with Rs 50,000 spending in the previous three months)
Best for: Business travellers seeking lower travel costs and generous lounge access.
Axis Bank Reserve
A premium lifestyle and travel-focused offering.
• Unlimited domestic and international lounge access for primary and add-on members
• 50 complimentary golf rounds per year
• VIP airport assistance services
Best for: Travellers who value premium airport handling and lifestyle privileges.
Times Black ICICI Credit Card
Structured for frequent overseas travellers.
• 1.49 per cent forex mark-up, among the lowest in the premium category
• VIP airport experience for faster terminal movement
• Visa-at-home biometric services for international trips
• Curated luxury experiences via CribLife and Quorum Club
• 6X and 12X rewards on travel, hotels, and premium vouchers
Best for: Users who prioritise low forex charges and curated luxury add-ons.
HDFC Diners Club Black Metal
A high-reward card with strong global utility.
• Unlimited worldwide lounge access
• Up to 10X rewards on SmartBuy
• Prime memberships (Amazon Prime, Marriott, Swiggy One) included
• Six golf games per quarter
Best for: High-spending travellers who want accelerated rewards and bundled memberships.
Choosing the right luxury travel card
• For concierge-heavy support: Amex Platinum
• For low forex fees: Axis Magnus / ATLAS or Times Black ICICI
• For golf and lifestyle privileges: Axis Reserve
• For reward maximisation: HDFC Diners Club Black Metal
Luxury credit cards are increasingly centred on seamless mobility, reliable airport access, lower travel friction, and experiential benefits. Selecting the right card can materially reduce international travel costs while elevating the overall travel experience.