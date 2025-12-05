Friday, December 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rs 170 bn dues, 34,000 unsold flats: what DDA's data means for home buyers

Rs 170 bn dues, 34,000 unsold flats: what DDA's data means for home buyers

DDA has Rs 17,000 crore in liabilities and unsold inventory: A situation that could lead to better availability and competitive pricing for homes

real estate construction building

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has liabilities of almost Rs 17,000 crore and more than 34,000 unsold flats in the city, Lok Sabha was told recently.
 
The agency has assured the government that its dues are being serviced on time, said Tokhan Sahu, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, in a written reply, according to PTI. He said there is no evidence of mismanagement or administrative inefficiency.
 
According to Sahu, DDA’s liabilities stood at Rs 16,987.98 crore as on March 31. Data shows

Also Read

Indian passport

Passport verification record on DigiLocker: How to access new feature

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA relaxes weekly rest rule for pilots as IndiGo crisis deepens

Modi-Putin

India not neutral, but on side of peace: PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

Home Loan

RBI policy: Home loan borrowers can save Rs 9 lakh on a Rs 50 lakh loan

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

'We allow market to determine price': RBI Guv Malhotra on INR depreciation

 
62,801 DDA flats constructed in Narela, of which 31,314 units have been allotted.
 
 
31,487 units in Narela are unsold.
 
Total unsold DDA inventory across Delhi: 34,052 flats.
 
For prospective homebuyers, the large inventory signals availability across categories and locations, particularly in newer sub-cities such as Narela, where the bulk of the unsold stock lies.
 
New launches expected this year
 
As DDA tries to improve uptake, more housing supply is expected in the current financial year:
 
1,026 MIG (two-bedroom) flats in Karkardooma under the DDA Towering Heights Housing Scheme 2025 will be made available.
 
3,666 flats in Narela, including
 
900 HIG (three-bedroom) units,
 
1,750 MIG (two-bedroom) units, and
 
1,016 EWS units are also likely to be offered before the financial year closes, PTI reported.
 
What this means for homebuyers
 
For retail buyers, especially those seeking relatively affordable housing in Delhi, the high number of unsold units may translate into:
 
Better chances of securing allotment, given the depth of inventory.
 
Potentially competitive pricing as DDA continues to push sales across new launches.
 
A wider choice of configurations, from EWS units to HIG flats.
 
However, experts advise buyers should evaluate connectivity, social infrastructure, and long-term livability, particularly in developing areas such as Narela, before committing.
 
While DDA’s financial liabilities are significant, the government’s assurance that payments are being made on schedule may offer some comfort to homebuyers tracking the agency’s stability.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

household savings India, mutual fund flows FY25, equity flows FY25, RBI Bulletin savings data, bank deposit slowdown, domestic investors India, MF inflows 2025, stock market retail participation India

India's rent law 2025: Lower deposits, clear rules, more power to tenants

RBI, Sanjay Malhotra

RBI rate cut ends FD appeal for now: Here's what investors can do next

gold

Decade-long bull run: Ventura explains why gold may surge to $4,800 in 2026

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI launches two-month campaign to clear all pending customer complaints

road accidents

1 in 5 cashless treatment requests by road accident victims is rejected

Topics : DDA housing scheme BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayLuana Lopes LaraCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon