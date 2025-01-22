Top premium credit cards for 2025: Check benefits that stand out

Credit card users have access to a wide range of services to meet their financial and lifestyle needs as the year progresses. Whether it's enjoying luxury perks, earning travel rewards, or maximising points, these cards come with exclusive benefits for customers. Here is the list of top premium credit cards for the year compiled by BankBazaar.com
SBI Card ELITE
Joining fee: Rs 4,999
Annual fee: Rs 4,999
Category: Lifestyle
Key benefit: Offers free movie tickets worth Rs 6,000 every year.
Air India SBI Signature card
Joining fee: Rs 4,999
Annual fee: Rs 4,999
Category: Travel
Key benefit: Earn up to 30 reward points on Air India ticket purchases.
HDFC Bank Diners Club Black card
Joining fee: Rs 10,000
Annual fee: Rs 10,000
Category: Lifestyle
Key benefit: Enjoy 10x reward points at select partner outlets.
American Express membership rewards card
Joining fee: Rs 1,000
Annual fee: Rs 4,500
Category: Rewards
Key benefit: Collect 18,000 Membership Rewards (MR) points, and you can choose from any of the below items:
Taj voucher worth Rs 9,000
Shoppers stop voucher worth Rs 7,000
Tata Cliq voucher worth Rs 7,000
Myntra voucher worth Rs 7,000
Amazon voucher worth Rs 6,000
Flipkart voucher worth Rs 6,000
Reliance Digital voucher worth Rs 6,000
“To maximise your premium credit card benefits, you may use it for big purchases to earn higher reward points. Regularly check for special promotions, partner discounts and complimentary services like travel insurance or concierge assistance. If your lifestyle or spending needs change, you should consider switching to a card that better suits your needs. More importantly, it is essential to pay your dues on time to continue enjoying premium services on your credit card,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar.com.
When selecting a credit card, users should carefully assess their spending habits and lifestyle requirements.