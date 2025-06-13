Friday, June 13, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Ujjivan Rewardz: Earn points for UPI, bill pay, debit spends & more

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has rolled out Ujjivan Rewardz, a loyalty programme that rewards customers with points for everyday banking transactions such as UPI payments, bill payments, fund transfers, and debit card usage.
 
According to the bank, the programme aims to encourage customers to adopt digital banking while adding value to routine financial activities.
 

Points for regular transactions

According to the details available on the bank’s website, customers can earn reward points in multiple ways:
 
Opening a savings account: Users can earn up to 800 points depending on the account type. For instance, the Maxima Savings account fetches the highest reward.
 
 
Recurring deposits: On maturity, RDs between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 earn 50 points, while deposits above Rs 5,000 can fetch 250 points.

Bill payments and loan repayments: Bill payments made through Ujjivan’s mobile banking, net banking, or Hello Ujjivan app are eligible for rewards. Customers can earn up to 25 points for large-value payments.
 
Registering for digital services: Signing up for services like internet banking, WhatsApp banking, mobile banking, or Hello Ujjivan earns 20 points each.
 
Spending via debit card: Customers earn one point for every Rs 100 spent using their RuPay debit card. Similarly, one point is awarded for every Rs 2,500 transferred via UPI or other fund transfer methods like NEFT and IMPS.
 
Each reward point is valued at Rs 0.25, which means 4,000 points are equivalent to Rs 1,000 in redeemable value.

How to redeem

According to the bank, customers can redeem points once they accumulate at least 4,000 points.
 
Redemption is done through a dedicated rewards portal, where users can choose from vouchers for shopping, entertainment, travel, and mobile recharge.
 
Points remain valid for two years from the date of earning, giving customers flexibility to accumulate and use them at their convenience.

Why it matters

According to Ujjivan SFB, this initiative is designed to build stronger digital engagement, promote cashless banking, and reward loyal customers for everyday financial behaviour.
 
The bank has partnered with AdvantageClub.ai to power the programme and offer personalised experiences and rewards based on customer behaviour.
 
Bottom line
 
Ujjivan Rewardz turns routine banking into a rewarding experience. Whether you’re opening an account, paying bills, or simply using your debit card, each transaction now brings you closer to real financial benefits. For digitally inclined savers, this could be a small but meaningful incentive to stay loyal and stay digital. 

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

