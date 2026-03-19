Will vs trust? Experts explain which is better for wealth management

A Will is fine but a trust can be a more effective instrument to manage wealth. The first distributes wealth and the second governs it.

A Will is a legal document that comes into effect after death and transfers assets to beneficiaries. A trust creates a structure where trustees manage assets for beneficiaries, often over a long period and under specific conditions.

When a trust is better

Trusts are useful for families needing “privacy, control and long-term protection of wealth”, especially when heirs are young, inexperienced or when business continuity is involved, said Khushi Parmar, advocate at D.M. Harish & Co.

Common scenarios where trusts score over Wills include:

Complex assets: Multiple properties, business interests, or cross-border holdings

Large families: To avoid disputes and fragmentation of wealth

Controlled inheritance: Staggered payouts instead of lump-sum transfers

Special needs planning: Ensuring support without disrupting government benefits

Privacy concerns: Trusts avoid the public probate process

Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, said that trusts help avoid probate, which can take months or years and add significant costs.

A diligently structured trust separates ownership from control, shielding assets from creditors, lawsuits, or misuse by beneficiaries. Parmar said that under Indian law, trust property is legally distinct from the settlor’s personal assets, offering a degree of protection.

However, there are limits:

Revocable trusts offer weak protection as the creator retains control

Irrevocable trusts are stronger, as assets are no longer legally owned by the settlor

Fraudulent transfers can be reversed by courts

Trusts cannot be used to defeat creditors, and courts will strike down sham arrangements, said Supreme Court advocate Tushar Kumar.

Wills: Low upfront cost, sometimes just a few thousand rupees, but may involve probate costs and delays later

Trusts: Higher set-up cost (including drafting, registration, and possible stamp duty), plus ongoing administrative expenses

Shweta Tungare, cofounder of LawTarazoo, describes a trust as a “strategic investment” for high-net-worth individuals, particularly where avoiding litigation and ensuring smooth succession is critical.

Shashank Agarwal, founder of Legum Solis, adds that while Wills are economical, poorly drafted ones often lead to disputes and legal costs.

So, which should you choose?

Choose a Will if your assets are modest and easy to divide

Consider a trust if you want control, protection, and continuity, especially for large or complex estates

In essence, a Will is sufficient for straightforward succession. A trust becomes relevant when wealth needs to be managed, not just passed on.