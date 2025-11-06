Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu makes land records available on WhatsApp: How to access it

Tamil Nadu makes land records available on WhatsApp: How to access it

WhatsApp-based service lets citizens check property ownership, zoning, and flood risks instantly

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu, for the first time in the country, has launched a new WhatsApp-based land information service that allows citizens to verify key property details by simply sharing a location pin. According to the news agency, PTI, the initiative aims to make real estate transactions more transparent and reduce the risk of fraudulent or unsafe land purchases.

 

Instant land checks via WhatsApp

The 24x7 digital service provides instant access to verified land records and safety information drawn from official public databases and planning datasets. It offers critical details such as ownership records, encumbrance status, government guideline value, and zoning information.
 
 
An official quoted by PTI said, “Access to reliable land information is a fundamental requirement for secure property transactions. This digital service ensures that individuals, families, and investors can verify land details in seconds, helping prevent misinformation and unsafe purchases.”
 

What you can check

Users can instantly receive a range of property-related information, including:
 
  • Encumbrance Certificate (EC) summary
  • Patta and ownership details
  • Government guideline value
  • Survey number and boundary reference
  • Zoning and planning data
  • Flood zone and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) alerts
  • FSI (Floor Space Index) references
  • Stamp duty and registration fee information
  • Nearby government or temple/Waqf land checks
 

How to use the service?

 
To access the facility:

  • Save the number 8188869996 on your phone.
  • Send a “Hi” message on WhatsApp.
  • Share the property location pin when prompted.
  • Receive instant land information directly in the chat.
 

Useful for buyers and professionals

 
The state’s land information chatbot is designed to assist buyers, NRIs, lawyers, bankers, and real-estate agents with quick due diligence before making transactions. Its automated, round-the-clock availability means users can access verified data anytime, even outside government office hours.
 
For access, citizens can simply WhatsApp “Hi” to 8188869996, PTI reported.
 
(With inputs from PTI) 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

