Uneven ageing in relationships: What doctors want couples to know

Sometimes partners who are nearly the same age start to look or feel very different as the years go by. In other cases, there may already be a noticeable age gap between them, which can make the differences in energy, appearance, or health feel even more pronounced over time. One partner may still feel youthful and energetic, while the other begins to experience the more visible signs of ageing. So why does this happen? Is it just about the number of years between two people, or is there something deeper going on inside the body?

According to Dr Puneet Rana Arora, Director – Reproductive Health Expert at CIFAR, Gurugram, ageing is not just about the number of birthdays you have celebrated. There is also something called biological ageing, which reflects how quickly the body’s cells and organs wear down over time.

“Biologically, ‘aging faster’ means that cells, organs, or body systems in one’s body deteriorate at a faster rate compared to what is normal for one’s chronological age,” she explains.

She further says that several factors can accelerate this process such as genetics, hormonal influences, chronic stress, inadequate sleep, smoking, illness, and exposure to environmental toxins.

All of this can make a person appear or feel older than their partner, even if both are technically the same age.

Why do couples age differently even if they share the same lifestyle?

If two partners live together, eat similar food, and share the same environment, shouldn’t they age at roughly the same pace?

“Not necessarily,” says Dr Arora. “Although couples share the same lifestyle and conditions in life, people age differently because of differences in their metabolism, hormonal influences, and immune reactions.”

Hidden factors may also play a role. “Nutrition in early life, childhood stress, and hidden diseases can influence how the body ages later in life,” she adds.

In other words, two people may be walking through the same environment today but carrying very different biological histories from the past.

How ageing differences can affect attraction and intimacy in relationships

Ageing changes the body in visible and invisible ways, and those changes can sometimes spill over into relationship dynamics.

Dr Arora explains that the pace of ageing can influence attraction, intimacy, and sexual connection. Physical changes such as wrinkles or weight gain may affect a person’s self-esteem and confidence.

At the same time, partners may experience different energy levels or sex drives as they age.

“Energy levels and sex drive may vary between couples,” she notes, adding that intimacy itself plays a crucial role in sustaining attraction and sexual connection over time.

She stresses that intimacy is not only physical, but emotional closeness, communication, and shared experiences often become even more important as couples grow older.

However, uneven ageing does not just affect physical health; it can also shape emotional dynamics within a relationship, she highlights.

“The person ageing faster may feel insecure and may be afraid of being abandoned,” says Dr Arora.

Meanwhile, the partner who appears to age more slowly may experience a different emotional burden. “The person ageing slower may feel pressured and frustrated.”

ALSO READ: Midlife health: Why women in middle age need recovery more than reinvention These feelings can create tension if they remain unspoken. Over time, they may affect the stability and longevity of the relationship if couples struggle to understand each other’s experiences.

Is uneven ageing becoming more common today?

Some researchers believe modern lifestyles may be amplifying the gap in ageing between individuals.

According to Dr Arora, environmental and lifestyle factors may play a role. “People may be ageing faster due to excessive exposure to pollution and processed foods. Stress is another major contributor, and it affects people differently.”

This means that even within the same household, bodies may respond very differently to the pressures of modern life.

How couples can adapt when ageing differences appear

According to Dr Arora, ageing is inevitable, but how couples handle it can make a big difference.

She emphasises that open communication is essential when ageing differences become noticeable. “Couples need to communicate openly and honestly with each other, discussing their insecurities and health changes,” she says.

This kind of conversation can help partners adapt together. Couples may also need to adjust aspects of their relationship over time, whether that means supporting medical care, modifying shared activities, or redefining intimacy.

ALSO READ: If you think you look older than your age, doctor recommends these changes She stresses that equally important is nurturing the emotional side of the relationship. Focusing on companionship, empathy, and shared experiences can help couples stay connected despite physical changes.

How couples can age healthily together

Dr Arora says that many habits that support healthy ageing can also strengthen relationships.

She recommends focusing on simple lifestyle strategies such as sleeping well, exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, managing stress, and seeking timely medical care.

Couples can make these habits part of their shared routine, whether it is going for walks together, cooking healthier meals, or encouraging each other to prioritise mental wellbeing.

Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption is also important for long-term health, she says.