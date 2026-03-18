Spending long hours in AC? Experts warn of impact on respiratory health

From offices and malls to bedrooms and cars, air conditioning has quietly become a part of everyday life. Most of us spend hours in cooled spaces without thinking twice, but this constant exposure can have unintended consequences.

Health experts warn that while ACs regulate temperature, they also reduce humidity and circulate indoor air, which can impact the body’s natural defence mechanisms and lead to respiratory discomfort.

Why air conditioning can irritate your airways

Air conditioners work by removing heat and humidity from indoor air, but in doing so, they also reduce moisture levels significantly. work by removing heat and humidity from indoor air, but in doing so, they also reduce moisture levels significantly.

“Prolonged exposure to air conditioning makes the air inside a room much drier than normal,” explains Dr Sudheer Nadimpalli, Senior Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist & Sleep Medicine Specialist, CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad.

He adds, “Normally, the lining of the nose and throat stays slightly moist to trap dust, germs, and other particles before they enter your lungs. When it becomes dry, this protective layer doesn’t work as effectively.”

Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Unit head - Respiratory Disease and Sleep Medicine at Artemis Hospitals, notes that long-term AC use can weaken the body’s first line of defence. “Dry air can make your throat hurt, make your nose feel stuffy and make it hard to breathe,” he says, adding that constantly recirculated cold air without ventilation can reduce lung efficiency over time.

Common respiratory problems linked to excess AC use

Prolonged exposure to cold, dry air can trigger a range of respiratory issues, especially in enclosed spaces. Doctors highlight these common concerns:

Dry or sore throat and persistent coughing

Nasal irritation, sneezing and blocked nose

Allergic rhinitis and sinus congestion

Sinus headaches due to temperature changes

Worsening of asthma symptoms

Dr Nadimpalli explains that cold air can irritate the airway lining and lead to sneezing, nasal blockage and throat discomfort, while reduced moisture makes it easier for infections to develop.

Dr Kotaru adds, “People with asthma may also have flare ups when they suddenly come into contact with cold air.”

When your AC becomes a source of pollution

While ACs are meant to improve comfort, poorly maintained units can do the opposite. Over time, filters and ducts collect dust, pollen, mould and bacteria, and these contaminants are then circulated indoors.

“Dust, bacteria and mold can grow in air conditioning units that aren't kept clean,” says Dr Kotaru. “Dirty filters and ducts spread dirty air inside, which raises the risk of allergies and infections.”

Dr Nadimpalli echoes this concern, explaining that accumulated particles in filters and coils reduce air quality and increase the risk of respiratory irritation, throat infections and asthma flare-ups.

In some cases, this exposure can even lead to bronchial irritation or worsen existing lung conditions, especially when moisture inside the system allows microbes to thrive.

Who is most at risk?

While anyone can be affected, certain groups are more vulnerable to AC-related respiratory issues. High-risk groups include:

Children, as their lungs and immune systems are still developing

Elderly individuals, due to weaker immunity and reduced lung function

People with asthma, allergies, sinusitis or chronic bronchitis

Dr Kotaru explains that these groups have more sensitive airways, so exposure to dry or polluted air can quickly trigger symptoms like coughing, breathlessness and congestion.

Dr Nadimpalli adds that the body’s ability to adapt to sudden temperature changes is also lower in these individuals, which increases their susceptibility.

Early signs you should not ignore

Respiratory discomfort caused by AC exposure often starts subtly, but recognising early symptoms can help prevent complications. Watch out for:

Dry or scratchy throat

Frequent sneezing or nasal congestion

Mild cough or throat irritation

Headaches and watery eyes

Chest tightness or slight breathing difficulty

Dr Kotaru notes that if these symptoms worsen indoors but improve when you step outside, it could indicate that your air-conditioned environment is affecting your lungs.

Simple ways to protect your respiratory health

Small changes in usage and maintenance can make a significant difference. Experts recommend:

Keep AC temperature between 24–26°C to avoid sudden thermal shock

Clean filters every 2–4 weeks and service units regularly

Open windows occasionally to allow fresh air circulation

Use a humidifier to maintain indoor moisture levels

Avoid sitting directly under the AC airflow

Stay hydrated to prevent dryness in the body

Add indoor plants to improve air quality naturally

Dr Nadimpalli stresses that maintaining the right balance of temperature and humidity is key, while Dr Kotaru highlights the importance of ventilation and regular cleaning to ensure the air remains safe to breathe.