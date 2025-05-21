Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / 2 Covid deaths in Maharashtra since Jan, 52 cases present: Health dept

2 Covid deaths in Maharashtra since Jan, 52 cases present: Health dept

Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms, while 16 are being treated at hospitals, said the department

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra has reported two Covid-19-related deaths since January this year, the state health department said on Tuesday.

In a release, the department said both fatalities were reported from Mumbai and involved patients with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person).

One of the deceased had nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemia seizure, while the other was a cancer patient, it said.

The release said a total of 6,066 swab samples have been examined for coronavirus since January, of which 106 tested positive for the infectious disease. Of these, 101 were from Mumbai and the remaining from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur.

 

Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms, while 16 are being treated at hospitals, said the department.

"A spike in Covid-19 cases is not only being seen in Maharashtra, but also in other states and even other countries, the release stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

