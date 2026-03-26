Drinking more water for clear skin? Experts say it's not that simple

Drinking more water is good for your skin -- it sounds simple and convincing, but experts say the reality is far more nuanced. While hydration is essential for overall health, clear skin depends on several deeper factors that water alone cannot fix.

The myth of water as a skin cure

“There is no strong scientific evidence proving that simply increasing water intake can directly improve skin clarity or reduce acne,” says Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane. Acne, she explains, is driven by hormones, excess oil, bacteria, and genetics, and hydration does not target these root causes.

Dr Shraddha Deshpande, consultant plastic reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, echoes this: “Hydration is important for general wellness, but the idea that drinking more water can ‘clear’ skin is a myth .” Dermatological treatments and proper skincare remain far more effective for managing breakouts.

Another common belief is that water “detoxes” the skin, but Dr Deshpande points out that detoxification is handled by organs like the liver and kidneys, not by excess water intake.

What hydration actually does for your skin

While water may not clear acne, it still plays an important supporting role.

Helps maintain the skin’s barrier function

Improves elasticity and suppleness

Gives skin a plumper, smoother appearance

Prevents dryness and tightness

Dr Nakhawa explains, "Hydration mainly impacts appearance and elasticity rather than deeper issues like acne."

Dr Deshpande also notes that oil production is regulated by hormones, not hydration levels, which is why drinking more water does not prevent clogged pores.

Can more water-intake make up for poor habits?

Many people increase their water intake hoping to offset unhealthy routines, but experts are clear that this does not work.

Poor diet and processed foods still affect the skin

Hormonal imbalances remain unchanged

Stress and lack of sleep continue to show on the skin

Incorrect skincare routines can worsen issues

“Water cannot compensate for unhealthy lifestyle factors,” says Dr Nakhawa.

Dr Deshpande adds that hydration should be seen as supportive rather than corrective, and long-term skin health requires a holistic approach.

When dehydration shows on your skin

Dehydration can visibly impact how your skin looks and feels.

Skin may appear dull and tired

Fine lines can become more noticeable

Texture may feel rough or tight

The good news is that these effects are usually temporary. Mild dehydration can improve within hours to a day once fluid levels are restored, although consistent hydration and moisturisation are key to maintaining results.

Does water help any skin conditions?

Water can support mild dryness, especially if you are dehydrated, but it is not a treatment for medical skin concerns.

Conditions such as acne, eczema, or psoriasis require targeted care, including medicated creams and professional treatment. Hydration helps overall skin health, but it cannot replace dermatological intervention.