Autoimmune diseases and inflammation: When immunity turns against itself

Autoimmune diseases and inflammation: When immunity turns against itself

Often symptomless, chronic inflammation keeps the immune system switched on, delaying diagnosis and worsening long-term autoimmune damage

autoimmune diseases - inflammation

Joint stiffness and hand pain are common early signs of chronic inflammation, often seen in autoimmune conditions. (Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

Inflammation is one of the body’s most powerful healing tools. Trouble begins when this protective response refuses to shut down, triggering immune dysfunction and raising the risk of autoimmune illness.
 
“Inflammation is a natural and essential defence mechanism,” explains Dr Sunny Jain, Senior Consultant and HOD, Medical Oncology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad. “Acute inflammation helps fight infections and heal injuries. The problem begins when inflammation does not switch off.”
 

When inflammation turns from protection to disease

 
Short-term inflammation is beneficial, helping the body respond to infection or injury. For instance when a splinter or pin pierces the skin,  the redness and warmth around it signal the immune system actively attacking and clearing a foreign body.
 
 
The risk begins when inflammation persists for months or years, even at low levels, shifting from a protective response to a destructive one. “Persistent inflammation damages healthy tissues and is now linked to autoimmune diseases and cancer,” says Dr Jain. Continuous immune activation can injure DNA, disrupt immune balance and increase the risk of long-term complications.
 
In autoimmune conditions, this chronic inflammatory state plays a central role. “Chronic inflammation keeps immune cells permanently activated while weakening regulatory controls,” Dr Jain explains. The result is loss of self-tolerance, progressive organ damage and sustained immune stress.

Chronic inflammation underpins several autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and autoimmune thyroid disorders.
 

The danger of silent inflammation

 
One of the biggest challenges is that inflammation does not always cause obvious symptoms.
Silent inflammation may show up only as:
 
  • Persistent fatigue
  • Body aches or stiffness
  • Brain fog
  • Digestive discomfort
 
As these symptoms are vague, autoimmune diseases often go undetected for years. “By the time diagnosis happens, chronic inflammation may have already caused irreversible damage and increased cancer susceptibility,” Dr Jain warns.
 

Lifestyle triggers versus genetics

 
While genes increase susceptibility, lifestyle factors often determine whether disease develops.
Poor diet, chronic stress, lack of sleep, pollution and toxin exposure can all drive persistent inflammation.
“These factors explain the rapid rise in autoimmune diseases beyond genetics alone,” says Dr Jain.
 

Tests to detect chronic inflammation

 
Early testing plays a key role in identifying inflammation before major damage occurs. Common tests include:
 
C-Reactive Protein (CRP): A sensitive marker of inflammation
Cost: ₹200–₹500
 
Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR): Indicates ongoing inflammatory activity
Cost: ₹100–₹300
 
Inflammatory Profile: Includes CRP, ESR, D-dimer, LDH and related markers
Cost: ₹1,000–₹2,400+
 
"Imaging such as MRI, ultrasound, and PET CT helps localize inflammation and rule out malignancy," adds Dr Jain.
Once tests identify ongoing inflammation, treatment focuses on calming immune overactivity, addressing triggers and preventing long-term organ damage.
 

Why early action matters

 
Inflammation is protective when short-lived, but dangerous when chronic and silent. Recognising and controlling persistent inflammation early is critical to preventing autoimmune disease and reducing long-term cancer risk.   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

