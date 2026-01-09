Autoimmune diseases and inflammation: When immunity turns against itself

Inflammation is one of the body’s most powerful healing tools. Trouble begins when this protective response refuses to shut down, triggering immune dysfunction and raising the risk of autoimmune illness.

“Inflammation is a natural and essential defence mechanism,” explains Dr Sunny Jain, Senior Consultant and HOD, Medical Oncology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad. “Acute inflammation helps fight infections and heal injuries. The problem begins when inflammation does not switch off.”

When inflammation turns from protection to disease

Short-term inflammation is beneficial, helping the body respond to infection or injury. For instance when a splinter or pin pierces the skin, the redness and warmth around it signal the immune system actively attacking and clearing a foreign body.

The risk begins when inflammation persists for months or years, even at low levels, shifting from a protective response to a destructive one. “Persistent inflammation damages healthy tissues and is now linked to autoimmune diseases and cancer,” says Dr Jain. Continuous immune activation can injure DNA , disrupt immune balance and increase the risk of long-term complications.

In autoimmune conditions, this chronic inflammatory state plays a central role. “Chronic inflammation keeps immune cells permanently activated while weakening regulatory controls,” Dr Jain explains. The result is loss of self-tolerance, progressive organ damage and sustained immune stress.

Chronic inflammation underpins several autoimmune conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and autoimmune thyroid disorders.

The danger of silent inflammation

One of the biggest challenges is that inflammation does not always cause obvious symptoms.

Silent inflammation may show up only as:

Persistent fatigue

Body aches or stiffness

Brain fog

Digestive discomfort

As these symptoms are vague, autoimmune diseases often go undetected for years. “By the time diagnosis happens, chronic inflammation may have already caused irreversible damage and increased cancer susceptibility,” Dr Jain warns.

Lifestyle triggers versus genetics

While genes increase susceptibility, lifestyle factors often determine whether disease develops.

Poor diet, chronic stress, lack of sleep, pollution and toxin exposure can all drive persistent inflammation.

“These factors explain the rapid rise in autoimmune diseases beyond genetics alone,” says Dr Jain.

Tests to detect chronic inflammation

Early testing plays a key role in identifying inflammation before major damage occurs. Common tests include:

C-Reactive Protein (CRP): A sensitive marker of inflammation

Cost: ₹200–₹500

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR): Indicates ongoing inflammatory activity

Cost: ₹100–₹300

Inflammatory Profile: Includes CRP, ESR, D-dimer, LDH and related markers

Cost: ₹1,000–₹2,400+

"Imaging such as MRI, ultrasound, and PET CT helps localize inflammation and rule out malignancy," adds Dr Jain.

Once tests identify ongoing inflammation, treatment focuses on calming immune overactivity, addressing triggers and preventing long-term organ damage.

Why early action matters