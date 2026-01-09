X limits Grok image-generation tool to paid users amid global abuse concern

After criticism over the creation of inappropriate images of women and children, Elon Musk -owned xAI has restricted Grok’s image-generation tool to paid users on X, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The move comes as users in India and worldwide reportedly used X’s AI assistant to generate undressed images of women and children. Governments across the world have also taken cognisance of the matter and are seeking answers from the Musk-led social media platform.

The image-generation tool was initially rolled out for free. However, the Grok app, which is separate from the social network, still lets users generate images without a subscription, according to Bloomberg.

The United Kingdom’s Internet Watch Foundation reported that “criminal” images allegedly created by Grok were found on the dark web. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the images “disgraceful” and said Ofcom has the government’s “full support” to take action, the report added.

Similarly, the European Union has termed the images “illegal” and directed X to retain internal documents relating to Grok until the end of the year.

Recently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) also sought details from X on how Grok allowed users to create objectionable and sexually explicit images of women and children. According to a r eport by Business Standard , X submitted its reply on Wednesday, but the ministry was not satisfied and has asked for more details.

“We have asked them to share more details, including whether this issue had been flagged by other jurisdictions globally, and whether any steps were taken to take down such content,” an official told Business Standard.

Last week, Musk also warned in a post on X that “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”.