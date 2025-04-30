The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras), along with a team of collaborators, has unveiled a biosensor that can quickly detect pre-eclampsia, a serious condition that affects pregnant women, usually after the 20th week. Their innovation? A palm-sized, portable point-of-care (PoC) testing solution that uses fiber optic technology to spot early warning signs in just 30 minutes, potentially saving the lives of mothers and babies.
The research team, led by Professor V V Raghavendra Sai and Dr Ratan Kumar Chaudhary from IIT-Madras, along with collaborators from Vellore Institute of Technology and Sri Narayani Hospital & Research Centre, has published their study titled Polymeric optical fiber biosensor with PAMAM dendrimer-based surface modification and PlGF detection for pre-eclampsia diagnosis in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics. The technology has undergone various validation stages, including analytical, bioanalytical, and clinical evaluations, and is progressing through the necessary Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) for potential commercialisation.
How pre-eclampsia develops during pregnancy
Pre-eclampsia typically develops after the 20th week of pregnancy and affects 2–8 per cent of pregnancies worldwide, causing around 46,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 fetal or newborn mortalities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). During early pregnancy, new blood vessels form to deliver oxygen and nutrients to the placenta. In women with pre-eclampsia, these blood vessels do not develop or function properly. Issues with blood circulation in the placenta can cause fluctuations in the mother’s blood pressure.
Early detection is crucial, as timely treatment can significantly reduce maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality rates.
Common risk factors behind pre-eclampsia
Several factors can increase the risk of developing pre-eclampsia, including:
- First-time pregnancies
- Multiple pregnancies (twins, triplets)
- Obesity
- Pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or kidney disease
- Family history of pre-eclampsia
Signs and symptoms to watch for
- Persistent high blood pressure
- Proteinuria (excess protein in the urine, indicating kidney problems)
- Severe headaches
- Visual disturbances (such as blurred vision, seeing spots)
- Upper abdominal pain
- Nausea and vomiting (after the first trimester)
- Swelling in the hands and face
Complications if pre-eclampsia is left untreated
If left untreated, pre-eclampsia can result in serious complications affecting both the mother and the baby. These may range from short-term concerns to long-term health consequences. Timely medical intervention is essential to reduce these risks.
Potential complications include:
- Eclampsia (seizures)
- HELLP syndrome (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count)
- Damage to vital organs such as the kidneys, liver, or brain
- Placental abruption
- Preterm birth
- Fetal growth restriction
- Maternal and fetal death
WHO-backed prevention methods for pre-eclampsia
According to WHO, while there is no guaranteed way to prevent pre-eclampsia, early and consistent prenatal care can significantly reduce the risk. Prevention strategies aim to identify and manage potential risk factors before complications arise.
Key preventive measures include:
- Regular blood pressure monitoring
- Urine tests to detect proteinuria
- Checking for symptoms such as persistent headaches or visual disturbances
- Maintaining a healthy weight and staying physically active, when medically advised
- Managing pre-existing health conditions, particularly chronic hypertension
- Initiating low-dose aspirin by 20 weeks of pregnancy or at the start of antenatal care
- Calcium supplementation in populations with low dietary calcium intake
- Use of antihypertensive medications to manage existing high blood pressure
How IIT-Madras’ sensor works to detect pre-eclampsia
- An ultrasensitive plasmonic fibre optic absorbance biosensor (P-FAB) platform has been developed to detect the biomarker responsible for pre-eclampsia in pregnant women.
- Conventional technologies of this nature typically rely on glass optical fibres (GOF), which are costly, fragile, and require complex and precise fabrication processes.
- To enhance affordability and accessibility, particularly in resource-limited settings, the platform incorporates polymeric optical fibres (POF), which are robust, flexible, cost-effective, and easier to handle.
- It uses a special U-shaped fiber optic sensor made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), a kind of plastic that bends and guides light.
- The biosensor checks for levels of placental growth factor (PlGF), a protein that helps doctors detect pre-eclampsia.
- It only needs a tiny blood sample, about 30 microlitres (less than a drop), and delivers results at super-sensitive levels within 30 minutes.
The POF sensor probe-based P-FAB system shows significant promise as a cost-effective, user-friendly solution for on-site diagnosis of pre-eclampsia. This means doctors could soon test for pre-eclampsia right at the clinic — no bulky machines, no waiting days for lab reports.
Traditional diagnostic methods are often time-consuming and require substantial infrastructure and trained personnel, making them less accessible in remote areas.
Broader use of the biosensor beyond pregnancy
Beyond pre-eclampsia, the P-FAB platform holds potential for detecting other communicable and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, tuberculosis, and Alzheimer’s disease, due to its versatility and adaptability.
This development represents a significant step forward in prenatal care, particularly in enhancing diagnostic capabilities in underserved regions.
