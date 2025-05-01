Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / The Ice Bucket Challenge is back-this time, to fight a silent epidemic

The Ice Bucket Challenge is back-this time, to fight a silent epidemic

Revived by US college students after two suicides, the Ice Bucket Challenge returns to raise mental health awareness and funds for youth-focused nonprofit Active Minds

Ice bucket challenge

Participants are encouraged to pour ice water over themselves, post the video on social media with the hashtag #SpeakYourMIND, and donate to Active Minds, a nonprofit focused on mental health education for youth. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge, when our social media feeds were flooded with videos of people dumping buckets of ice water over their heads? It’s making a comeback, with a new mission.
 
In 2014, people dumped freezing water over their heads to raise awareness for a neurodegenerative disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Now, in 2025, the viral sensation has returned, aiming to sensitise people about mental health issues.

Why the Ice Bucket Challenge is trending again in 2025—for mental health

The revival, dubbed the #SpeakYourMIND Ice Bucket Challenge, was initiated by Wade Jefferson, a junior at the University of South Carolina. After losing two friends to suicide, Jefferson partnered with USC’s MIND (Mental Illness Needs Discussion) Club to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention among young people.
 
 
The goal of the 2025 challenge is to destigmatise mental health issues and promote open conversations about mental wellbeing.
 
Participants are encouraged to pour ice water over themselves, post the video on social media with the hashtag #SpeakYourMIND, and donate to Active Minds, a nonprofit focused on mental health education for youth.

Also Read

Cancer cells

This cancer therapy stunned researchers. Here's what the trial revealed

measles, US, Texas, health

US measles cases near 900, outbreaks reported in 10 states; What to know

Pregnant

IIT-Madras develops 30-min test to detect pre-eclampsia early in pregnancy

Dengue, Mosquito

India's first dengue vaccine Qdenga to launch in 2026: Check details here

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Delhi Cabinet approves three health reforms, including OPD outsourcing

 
Meet the college student behind the #SpeakYourMIND mental health campaign
The challenge has quickly gained traction on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with notable figures such as YouTuber and media personality Mr Beast, American football quarterback Peyton Manning, Carson Daly, and YouTuber and make-up artist James Charles among others joining in. The campaign has also seen widespread participation from students and young adults across the US. 
 
 
 

How the 2025 Ice Bucket Challenge supports youth mental health funding

The 2025 campaign has so far raised over $394,413 in just a few days, and the aim is to raise $500,000, according to the official website of Active Minds 

How the original 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge compares to the 2025 version

The original 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was a massive success, raising approximately $220 million worldwide for ALS research, with $115 million going directly to the ALS Association. The campaign saw participation from over 17 million people globally.

Mental health experts raise concerns about social performance activism

While the resurgence of the challenge has been widely welcomed, concerns have been raised regarding the suitability of its format, particularly in the context of mental health advocacy. Critics note a fundamental contradiction in promoting awareness around mental health issues through a mechanism rooted in public nomination and social performance. Such a format, they argue, risks evolving into a popularity-driven exercise, where the act of nominating peers may inadvertently marginalise those who are left out, potentially exacerbating feelings of exclusion and isolation.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

More From This Section

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

Odisha backs national target to eliminate Measles-Rubella by 2026: Minister

Covid vaccines

New study finds repeated Covid-19 vaccines are safe for your metabolism

chicken eating, food

Love eating chicken? Here's how it could quietly raise your cancer risk

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal may have drunk urine, but here's why doctors don't want you to

Pollution, Air pollution

How ground-level ozone is making Delhi's air more deadly for residents

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Ice Bucket Challenge founder Mental health health news Health Ministry Mental illness

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayRR vs MI Playing 11Delhi weather TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon