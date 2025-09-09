Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / From ragi to flaxseeds: Top foods to ease post-menopause symptoms

From ragi to flaxseeds: Top foods to ease post-menopause symptoms

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares four simple superfoods that can ease post-menopausal symptoms, boost bone health, and support the overall wellness of your mother

menopause, postmenopausal health

Simple superfoods like flaxseeds, ragi, dark chocolate, and dates can support moms’ post-menopausal health naturally. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Your mom may never say it out loud, but post-menopause can be tough. With mood swings, creaky joints, and sleepless nights, she may dismiss these as ‘part of ageing’, but you can help ease those subtle sighs with small changes in her diet.
 
Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, MSc Global Public Health Nutrition (UK) and National Diabetes Educator, recently shared in an Instagram post four simple superfoods that can support your mother’s post-menopausal health. These are not exotic or complicated, just everyday food picks that ease symptoms, protect bones, and help restore better sleep and energy.

Flaxseeds, the hormone hero

Tiny but mighty, flaxseeds are loaded with phytoestrogens—plant-based compounds that mimic oestrogen and help balance hormones. Jain says they can reduce menopausal symptoms like hot flushes and mood swings. She calls them a “hormone harmoniser” and suggests a spoonful on her morning smoothie, salad, or even in chapati dough.
 

Ragi for strong bones

Ragi (finger millet) is one of the richest natural sources of calcium. For women post-menopause, when bone density tends to decline, ragi can be a nutritional ally. Jain highlights that regular intake helps maintain bone strength and joint health. She recommends swapping in ragi roti or porridge a couple of times a week.

Dark chocolate, the guilt-free mood booster

Rich in magnesium and antioxidants, dark chocolate helps boost “happy hormones”, improves circulation, and supports better sleep. Jain calls it a smart sweet that can actually lift her mood instead of spiking blood sugar levels. One small square after dinner can go a long way.

Also Read

IVF

IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success ratespremium

billionaires

How billionaires rewire their brains to stay focused and keep growing

pharma, drugs, medicine

Baxdrostat hailed as breakthrough drug for resistant hypertension in India

fermented food

From curd to kimchi: How fermented foods support a healthier you

excess salt, sugar, oil impact on health

Sugar, salt and oil: Daily limits, health risks and expert guidance

Beetroot and dates to fight fatigue

Low energy and tiredness often relate to low iron levels. Beetroot and dates—two naturally sweet, iron-rich foods—help fight anaemia and restore vitality. Jain suggests adding them as a snack or smoothie ingredient to boost iron and energy naturally.
 
So, what should you actually do? 
Superfood Benefit Simple way to add it
Flaxseeds  Hormonal balance   Sprinkle on cereal, smoothies, or salads
Ragi  Calcium + bone health   Make porridge, dosa or roti occasionally
Dark Chocolate   Mood + sleep support   One square as post-dinner treat
Beetroot & Dates  Iron & energy boost   Beet smoothies, or dates as snack

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Tuberculosis

TB remains India's top infectious killer, deadlier than HIV or malaria

Semaglutide, weight loss drugs

Semaglutide, used in Ozempic, joins WHO's essential medicines list

Kissing bugs, triatomine bug

'Kissing-bug' parasite spreads in the US, raising risk of Chagas disease

Mpox

Mpox no longer a global emergency, but WHO warns against complacency

Mental health

Suicide is now the top cause of death among Indians aged 15 to 29

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry Ayush Ministry health news Health Benefits of Dry Fruits the Surprising Superfood Menopause Menopause – Things to Know

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon