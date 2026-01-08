Why cervical cancer screening should be every woman's 2026 resolution

For many women, a new year begins with promises of better health by eating well, exercising more and getting enough sleep. Yet one of the most powerful, life-saving resolutions often doesn’t make the list - cervical cancer screening. In 2026, doctors say this needs to change.

Cervical cancer remains one of the few cancers that is almost entirely preventable. Still, it continues to affect thousands of women in India every year, largely because screening is delayed or skipped altogether. With improved testing options and better access, experts believe there has never been a more important time for women to prioritise screening.

Why cervical cancer screening is still neglected

Cervical cancer is one of the preventable cancers. Effective screening methods are available which can detect this cancer at a precancerous stage. However, this is neglected by many Indian women," says Dr Sampada Dessai, Consultant, Gynaecological Cancer and Robotic Surgeon, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim.

According to Dr Dessai, several factors contribute to low screening rates:

Lack of awareness

Limited access to facilities

Social stigma around gynaecological exams

Concerns about cost if abnormalities are found

These challenges are compounded by a widespread misconception that screening is only necessary when symptoms appear.

In reality, early cervical cancer and precancerous changes are usually silent. “Screening is for all women. One should not wait for any symptoms to undergo screening,” she stresses.

Why women delay cervical cancer screening

Doctors say myths and fears play a major role in delaying screening. Many women believe that if there is no pain, bleeding, or unusual discharge, there is no cause for concern. Others avoid testing due to embarrassment, fear of pelvic exams, or anxiety about abnormal results.

Dr Komal Bhadu, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explains that even women who have received the HPV vaccine sometimes assume they are fully protected. While vaccination significantly reduces risk, it does not eliminate it entirely. Regular screening remains essential, regardless of marital status, childbirth history, or vaccination.

Another persistent barrier is time. Between work, caregiving, and household responsibilities, preventive healthcare often falls to the bottom of the priority list.

When should women start screening?

Cervical cancer tends to affect younger women, which is why screening needs to begin early. Dr Dessai explains that Pap smear screening should start at 21 years of age and be done once every three years until 35. HPV DNA testing is typically recommended after 30 years.

“If both the HPV DNA test and Pap test are negative, screening frequency can be adjusted to once every five years,” she notes.

Updated guidelines increasingly favour HPV testing because it identifies the virus responsible for cervical cancer before cell damage occurs. This approach allows doctors to detect risk much earlier and reassure women who test negative for longer periods.

Cervical cancer screening guidelines by age group, as shared by expert. (Photo: Business Standard)

Has HPV testing changed early detection?

The introduction of HPV testing marks a major shift in cervical cancer prevention. Unlike the traditional Pap smear, which looks for abnormal cells, HPV testing detects high-risk strains of the virus that can lead to cancer.

Dr Raman Narang, Medical Oncologist at MOC Cancer Care and Research Centre, New Delhi, points out that high-risk HPV types, especially HPV 16 and 18, are responsible for nearly 70 per cent of cervical cancers. Detecting these strains early can provide a 5-10 year window to prevent cancer from developing.

“HPV testing directly identifies women at risk much earlier in the disease pathway,” he says, adding that global studies show it to be more sensitive than Pap smears for detecting high-grade precancerous lesions.

What’s new for screening in 2026?

One of the most significant changes in 2026 is improved access to screening. FDA-approved self-collection HPV testing kits are now more widely available, allowing women to collect samples at home or in a clinic setting without a speculum exam.

With expanded insurance coverage for self-sampling kits and the integration of AI-powered diagnostic tools, result turnaround times have reduced dramatically. “Traditional barriers such as discomfort, inconvenience, and long waiting periods are rapidly disappearing,” says Dr Narang.

In practical terms, this means screening is quicker, more private, and more acceptable than before. As Dr Narang puts it, “Taking just 15 minutes for a cervical cancer screening this year could help protect the next 50 years of your health.”

Symptoms women should not wait for

While screening should never be symptom-based, doctors highlight warning signs that should prompt immediate medical attention:

Excessive white or yellowish vaginal discharge, especially if foul-smelling

Bleeding after periods or between periods

Post-coital bleeding

“These symptoms may indicate early disease, but screening is most effective when we detect changes before symptoms appear,” Dr Dessai explains.

Cervical cancer awareness month

January is observed as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a period recognised by the World Health Organisation and global cancer bodies to highlight prevention, screening, and early treatment. The WHO aims to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030. Its targets include vaccinating 90 per cent of eligible girls against HPV, screening 70 per cent of women by ages 35 and 45, and ensuring timely treatment for those diagnosed.

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As 2026 unfolds, experts agree on one message - Cervical cancer screening must move from being an occasional health check to a conscious annual resolution for women.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.