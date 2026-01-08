Jobs of the future: These 10 roles set to grow despite rapid AI adoption

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly prevalent in the workplace, concerns about job security are on the rise. Many workers fear that machines could replace humans in several roles across sectors.

According to a new LinkedIn study, 84 per cent of professionals in India feel unprepared to find a new job, even as 72 per cent say they are actively searching for a new role in 2026. The findings highlight the pressure workers are facing as skills requirements change quickly due to AI.

However, not all jobs are at risk. LinkedIn’s India Jobs on the Rise 2026 report has identified roles that are not only surviving but growing fast, suggesting that these careers are more resistant to disruptions. Let's take a look.

Jobs that are growing despite AI

LinkedIn analysed hiring trends over the past three years and listed the fastest-growing roles in India. These jobs span technology, leadership, sales, healthcare and clean energy, showing that opportunities exist beyond just core tech roles. Here are the top 10 jobs:

Prompt engineer

A prompt engineer writes clear instructions for AI tools so they give better and more accurate answers. This role has grown quickly with the rise of chatbots and generative AI at companies. In India, demand is strong across tech firms and startups, with about 2,340 open roles currently listed on LinkedIn.

AI engineer

An AI engineer builds and improves AI systems, such as machine learning models and automation tools. These professionals are in high demand across sectors like banking, healthcare and information technology services. India currently has over 7,200 AI engineer openings, and more than 35,000 AI-linked jobs.

Software engineer

A software engineer designs and maintains computer programs, apps and websites. This role remains one of the most in-demand in India, cutting across industries. There are more than 52,000 software engineering jobs currently open, making it one of the largest job categories.

Manager of Artificial Intelligence

An AI manager leads teams working on AI projects and ensures that these systems meet business goals. The role focuses more on planning and decision-making than on coding. India currently has around 8,000 AI leadership roles listed on LinkedIn.

Strategic advisor

A strategic advisor helps companies plan for the future by analysing markets, competitors and risks. These roles are common in consulting firms, large companies and startups. At present, India has about 6,000 open strategic advisor positions.

Media buyer

A media buyer plans and manages advertising spending across platforms like digital media, television and print. The goal is to get the best results at the lowest cost. With digital advertising growing fast, India has around 3,000 media buyer openings.

Sales specialist

A sales specialist sells products or services by explaining features and closing deals with customers. Sales roles remain critical across industries such as technology, pharmaceuticals and real estate. India currently has thousands of sales specialist openings, keeping demand consistently high.

Behavioural therapist

A behavioural therapist helps people deal with mental, emotional or behavioural challenges through therapy and counselling. Demand is rising as awareness around mental health grows. India currently has around 6,000 openings in this field.

Veterinarian

A veterinarian treats animals, including pets and livestock, and works in clinics, farms and hospitals. Growing pet ownership and the livestock sector have kept demand steady. India has 1,000 or more veterinary-related openings across the public and private sectors.

Solar consultant

A solar consultant advises homes and businesses on installing solar power systems. They assess energy needs and suggest suitable solutions. As India pushes renewable energy, demand is increasing, with hundreds of openings nationwide.

LinkedIn’s data also shows a shift in how people think about their careers. Around 32 per cent of Gen X job seekers are considering moving into new roles, while 32 per cent of Gen Z are looking outside their current industries. At the same time, interest in entrepreneurship is growing, with the term founder rising sharply on LinkedIn.