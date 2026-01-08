Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's taxpayers move beyond salary as multi-income filings surge: Report

India's taxpayers move beyond salary as multi-income filings surge: Report

Tax filings reveal a growing shift towards multi-income earners

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s taxpayer profile is undergoing a structural shift, with more individuals earning from multiple sources rather than relying only on salary, according to How India Filed in 2025, the latest annual filing report released by ClearTax, India’s largest digital tax filing platform.
The report, based on income tax return data for the latest assessment year, points to the rise of what it calls “hybrid” taxpayers, individuals who combine salary income with earnings from capital markets, business activities, or trading.
 

Sharp rise in complex tax filings

One of the most notable trends highlighted by ClearTax is the surge in complex tax returns. Filings under ITR-3, typically used by those reporting business income, trading profits, or derivatives activity, rose by 45 per cent year-on-year. At the same time, ITR-2 filings grew 17 per cent, largely driven by capital gains and investment income.
 
 
This indicates that tax returns are no longer simple salary declarations. Instead, they are increasingly capturing the full financial activity of individuals over the year, including market-linked income and non-salary earnings.
 

Millennials and Gen Z lead the shift

The report shows that younger taxpayers are at the centre of this change. Those aged 25–35 years now account for more than 42 per cent of ITR-3 filers. Even taxpayers below the age of 25 are entering the tax system with early exposure to investing, with many reporting capital gains in their first tax return.

Also Read

education

Studying abroad? BookMyForex offers same-day international fee transfers

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

'Dogs attack when they sense fear': SC raises alarm over stray dog attacks

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw

Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking stricter e-rickshaw regulation

GLP-1 drugs, obesity, Ozempic, Mounjaro

Stopping Ozempic or Mounjaro?The weight may come back faster than you think

gavel

Wife's earning capacity can't be assumed for interim maintenance: Delhi HC

 
This marks a departure from earlier patterns, where most individuals began investing much later in their careers. For today’s young earners, market participation is becoming a starting point rather than a milestone.
 

Multiple income streams become the new normal

ClearTax’s findings suggest that earning from multiple sources is fast becoming the default for urban professionals. Many taxpayers now balance salary income with trading, long-term investments, or business earnings. Careers are increasingly being treated like financial portfolios, with different income streams serving different purposes — stability, growth, and wealth creation.
 

What does this mean for tax compliance?

According to the report, this shift has important implications for tax compliance. As more individuals move beyond single-income structures, tax filings are becoming more complex, even for non-wealthy earners. This is pushing greater reliance on digital tools and professional assistance to manage compliance accurately.
 
Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Clear, has indicated that these trends reflect deeper changes in how Indians earn, invest, and plan their financial lives, signalling a long-term transformation rather than a short-term spike.
 
Overall, the ClearTax report suggests that India’s tax system is gradually adapting to a multi-income economy, mirroring the evolving financial behaviour of its taxpayers.

More From This Section

Rohit sharma, Rohit

Rohit Sharma's wife buys Rs 26.30 crore flat in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

Life insurance mis-selling: Review benefit illustration, premium table

Life insurance mis-selling: Review benefit illustration, premium tablepremium

real estate

Delhi-NCR sees 39% jump in home launches as buyer interest rises: Report

Real estate

Home sales slow but steady, prices jump up to 19% in top cities: Report

Money, finance

Value funds' outlook: Broad-based earnings recovery could boost performancepremium

Topics : Income Tax filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill