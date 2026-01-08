Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Studying abroad? BookMyForex offers same-day international fee transfers

The MakeMyTrip Group firm says funds can reach universities in as little as six hours, easing pressure from tight overseas fee deadlines

education

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Now, families in India with children studying overseas can make same-day international education payments, as BookMyForex, a MakeMyTrip Group entity, rolls out faster transfers for tuition and other academic expenses.
 
The company said the service allows overseas education payments to be completed on the same day, with funds reaching universities and institutions in as little as six hours. The move comes as many universities in countries such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia operate with tight fee deadlines, giving families little flexibility once payment windows open.
 
Overseas education costs often involve multiple large payments made within short timelines. These include tuition fees, accommodation deposits and living expenses, all of which can attract penalties or late fees if delayed.
 
 
How the same-day education transfer works
  BookMyForex said the transfers are processed end-to-end through leading banks and RBI-authorised partners, with a focus on compliance and security. According to the company, the faster settlement window is meant to reduce uncertainty for parents and students during admission and enrolment periods.

Key payments covered under the facility include:
• University and college tuition fees
• Accommodation and housing deposits
• Education-related living expenses
 
“International education payments are often high-value and time-sensitive, leaving families with very little margin for delay or error. Our focus has been on removing uncertainty from this process by combining predictable timelines, digital execution, and regulatory compliance. This helps parents and students meet university requirements with greater confidence during a critical phase of their education journey,” said Gagan Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, BookMyForex.
 
Cashback offer on education remittances 
Alongside faster transfers, BookMyForex is offering cashback of up to ₹15,000 on international education-related remittances. The cashback is linked to the transaction amount and applies to transfers with an order value above ₹3,00,000. The offer is available on both the BookMyForex app and website.
 
The company said exchange rates on eligible education transfers are covered under its Lowest Rate Guarantee, with detailed terms and conditions published on its website.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

