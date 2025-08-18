Monday, August 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transplanted human brain cells lift mice's mood in new Chinese study

Transplanted human brain cells lift mice's mood in new Chinese study

Chinese researchers engineered dopamine-producing neurons from stem cells and transplanted them into mice, reducing depression-like symptoms and boosting reward responses

stem cell therapy mice

Scientists in China have transplanted human brain cells into mice, boosting their pleasure levels in a breakthrough stem cell study. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Researchers in China have made a breakthrough by growing human stem cells into brain cells that produce dopamine—a chemical linked to pleasure and motivation. When these cells were transplanted into mice with depression models, the animals showed reduced depressive behaviour.
 
The findings, published in peer-reviewed journal Cell Stem Cell on August 11, could open new possibilities for treating mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.
 

What the study found

 
Scientists converted human stem cells into neuron-like cells capable of producing dopamine, a neurotransmitter tied to motivation, reward, and enjoyment. These engineered cells were implanted into mice with depression-like conditions. The recipients displayed reduced symptoms such as anxiety and resignation, while showing heightened feelings of enjoyment.
 
 
One type of dopamine-producing neuron in the midbrain, known as A10, plays a central role in reward and motivation. Dysfunction in this neuron system is associated with depression, schizophrenia, and addiction.
 
To address this, scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Fudan University, and UniXell Biotechnology developed a method to transform human stem cells into A10-like neurons using a special chemical process. These lab-grown neurons mimicked natural A10 cells in both structure and function. When transplanted, they led to “significant antidepressant-like behaviours” in the mice.

Why this matters

 
The study offers strong evidence that cell therapy could rebuild malfunctioning neural circuits involved in mood regulation, a persistent challenge in treating neuropsychiatric disorders.
 
One of the toughest symptoms of treatment-resistant depression is anhedonia - the inability to feel pleasure even when mood improves. The transplanted dopamine-producing brain cells also helped relieve this problem.
 
“This study provides proof-of-concept evidence supporting the use of cell therapy to treat psychiatric disorders by specifically reconstructing dysfunctional neural circuits,” the researchers said in the paper.
 
Though still in early stages, the findings highlight a potential pathway to repair impaired brain circuits directly, targeting the root causes of mood disorders rather than only alleviating symptoms.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

