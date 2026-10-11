Delhi sees GI cancer patients as young as 15, experts flag pollution link

Rising air pollution, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ground-level ozone, has prompted calls for India-specific research into its potential contribution to cancer risk, particularly gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, experts have said.

While emerging international studies have linked long-term exposure to air pollutants with higher cancer risk, researchers have cautioned that the findings establish associations and do not prove that pollution causes GI cancers or explains the reported rise of cases among younger patients.

The issue was discussed at a two-day international conference on colorectal and other GI cancers organised by the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in collaboration with the United Kingdom's The Christie NHS Foundation Trust here on October 10-11.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the international collaboration between the hospital and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust represents an important step towards strengthening medical knowledge and cooperation in cancer care.

"Cancer is a complex challenge that requires coordinated efforts across institutions, specialities and countries. By bringing experts together and encouraging the exchange of experience, we can create new opportunities to advance cancer research, improve early diagnosis and work towards better outcomes for patients," he said.

Dr Shyam Aggarwal, chairperson of the Department of Medical Oncology at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and the organising chairperson of the conference, said cancer prevention could no longer be discussed only in terms of tobacco, diet and lifestyle.

"In our OPD, we are now seeing new GI cancer patients as young as 15 years old, which was uncommon five years ago. We must also pay attention to the environment in which people live," he said.

"The latest international studies have strengthened the case for investigating the relationship between air pollution and cancer. Ozone deserves particular attention because public awareness largely focuses on PM2.5 and PM10, while ground-level ozone is a less-familiar threat. We need more India-specific evidence to understand the contribution of these pollutants, particularly in cities with persistently poor air quality," Aggarwal added.

A study published in Epidemiologic Reviews this year, examining 70 studies on air pollution and gastrointestinal diseases, has found that long-term PM2.5 exposure is associated with higher mortality from GI cancers, particularly colorectal cancer.

Another study published in Nature Health this year has examined the cancer burden associated with ambient air pollution across 952 locations between 2000 and 2020. It has reported associations between increased exposure to PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and ozone and a higher overall cancer risk.

The findings were not specific to GI cancers and did not establish direct causation.

Ground-level ozone, unlike the protective ozone layer in the upper atmosphere, is a harmful pollutant formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react in sunlight. Its levels can rise during warm, sunny conditions, making year-round monitoring important, the experts said.

A perspective by Aggarwal examining birth-cohort trends in England and India noted that early-onset colorectal cancer incidence in England rose from 3.9 per one lakh in 2001 to 8.4 per one lakh in 2023 among people under 50. India's rate remains comparatively low at 3.5 per one lakh among those aged 25-49, though urban cancer registries indicate an increase in colorectal cancer.

Dr Saumitra Rawat, chairman of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, GI and HPB Onco-Surgery and Liver Transplantation at the hospital, said the diagnosis of GI cancer in younger patients warrants a comprehensive investigation.

"Family history, genetic susceptibility, diet, lifestyle, infections and possible environmental exposures all deserve appropriate consideration. We must strengthen Indian research to understand these factors rather than draw conclusions from associations alone," he said.

Rawat also stressed the importance of recognising persistent digestive symptoms, seeking timely medical advice and ensuring access to multidisciplinary cancer care.

Selvasekar Chelliah, consultant colorectal and laparoscopic surgeon at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, said collaboration among specialists could strengthen multidisciplinary decision-making and encourage further research into prevention, early diagnosis and environmental factors influencing long-term health.

"International collaboration enables specialists to exchange clinical experience and examine new evidence that can improve the management of colorectal and other gastrointestinal cancers. Bringing together expertise in medical oncology, surgical oncology and other disciplines helps strengthen multidisciplinary decision-making and supports continuous improvement in patient care. Such partnerships can also encourage further research into prevention, early diagnosis and the environmental factors that may influence long-term health," he said.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, who attended the conference as the chief guest, said addressing the cancer burden requires a strong focus on prevention, early diagnosis, public awareness and access to quality healthcare.

"Collaborative efforts between leading medical institutions and evidence-based research are essential to strengthening cancer care and improving health outcomes across the country," he said.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has always placed great importance on clinical excellence, medical education, research and collaboration with leading institutions. Our partnership with The Christie NHS Foundation Trust reflects our commitment to bringing global expertise together to advance cancer care and improve outcomes for patients. We believe that sharing knowledge across institutions and countries can open new avenues for research, strengthen treatment approaches and help address the growing cancer burden." The experts called for stronger air-quality monitoring, improved cancer registries and long-term Indian studies linking pollution exposure with clinical outcomes. They emphasised that reducing emissions and improving air quality are important public-health measures, while cancer prevention should continue to focus on established risk factors, appropriate screening and timely diagnosis.