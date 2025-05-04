Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / From vigorous brushing to aligners: Here's what may cause gums to recede

From vigorous brushing to aligners: Here's what may cause gums to recede

Symptoms such as bleeding when brushing, drifting teeth, persistent bad breath, or tooth mobility should always be investigated

Brushing, teeth, dental health

Perhaps surprisingly, one of the biggest culprits behind receding gums is actually overzealous brushing. Image: Wikimedia Commons

The Conversation
5 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One of the most common concerns patients bring to the dental chair is receding gums. Often, the immediate assumption is: “I must have gum disease.” While this can be true, gum recession isn’t always a clear-cut sign of disease. In fact, many people don’t notice any problem until they begin to experience tooth sensitivity to cold, hot, or sweet foods – or they notice their smile changing, with more visible tooth surfaces or small gaps appearing between the teeth.

Dentists often respond to this concern with a quick fix: applying white composite fillings near the gum line. While this may help with sensitivity in the short term, it can make the problem worse over time by contributing to further gum recession.

 

Gum disease – also known as periodontitis – is a serious condition. Symptoms such as bleeding when brushing, drifting teeth, persistent bad breath, or tooth mobility should always be investigated. However, gum recession can have other causes, too. 

  Perhaps surprisingly, one of the biggest culprits behind receding gums is actually overzealous brushing. Using too much force or brushing with the wrong tools – like a hard-bristled toothbrush – can gradually wear away gum tissue. Electric toothbrushes can help by reducing pressure, especially newer models that light up when you brush too hard. But in reality, many people focus more on how long they brush than how they brush. Even the smart apps that pair with these toothbrushes usually highlight brushing time in each area, rather than pressure applied.

That’s why teaching proper brushing technique is so important. The best method will vary depending on a patient’s individual tooth and gum structure – and it should always aim to remove plaque effectively while using gentle, consistent pressure. If someone is doing well with a manual toothbrush and has a solid technique, there’s no reason to switch to an electric one. 

Another growing cause of gum recession is cosmetic tooth straightening with clear aligners. While aligners are effective for aligning teeth quickly, they’re often paired with fixed retainers – wires bonded behind the teeth to hold them in place. Over time, this can cause the roots to drift outside the natural bone housing of the jaw, resulting in gum tissue shrinking away from the teeth.  Solutions

Also Read

Fever, Unwell, Cold, Unhealthy

216 deaths reported as US sees deadliest flu season for children in 15 yrs

Premiumdrugs, pharma

Doctors, drugmakers divided over SC's prescribe-only-generics remark

Neuralink (Photo: Bloomberg)

Neuralink's speech-restoring chip gets Breakthrough Designation from FDA

neck pain, neck

Text neck syndrome is real-and it's the next big office health hazard

fact check, sleep

12 sleep myths doctors want you to stop believing-before it harms you

The good news is that there are solutions. Every case is unique, but with the right knowledge and techniques, dentists can help patients restore both gum health and appearance.

For cases where the gum tissue has receded significantly, there are several surgical options depending on the patient’s needs and goals. 

For functional concerns, a technique called the free gingival graft is commonly used. This involves transplanting a thin layer of tissue – usually taken from the roof of the mouth (the palate) – to create a band of tough, pink gum around the base of the teeth. This helps patients brush comfortably without irritating the soft tissue of the gum. While this procedure can slightly reduce recession, the main goal is improving durability and comfort, not aesthetics. The graft is often visibly different in colour and texture.

For cosmetic concerns, more advanced “plastic surgery” techniques are available. One popular method involves carefully lifting the local gum tissue, inserting a tissue graft beneath it (again, typically taken from the palate), and stitching it in place. This “sandwich” approach thickens the gums and gives them a healthier appearance. The graft acts as a scaffold for the existing gum tissue to grow back over, improving both form and function.  These procedures are safe, effective and minimally invasive. They’re typically performed under local anaesthetic in a dental practice and require only a few days of recovery with over-the-counter pain relief. For anxious patients, conscious sedation can also be used – a technique where medications are used to relax a patient during a medical procedure, allowing them to remain awake and alert while feeling less nervous and potentially less aware of what’s happening. 

Long-term studies show these techniques to be reliable, with a success rate of up to 93% and minimal relapse even five years after surgery.

The most important step in managing gum recession is a comprehensive patient assessment. While cosmetic concerns matter, the real priority is making sure gum disease isn’t being overlooked. Periodontitis is a silent and progressive condition, leading to chronic inflammation, bone loss and eventually tooth loss.

More importantly, research links periodontal disease to systemic health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and even dementia. Protecting our gums isn’t just about maintaining a nice smile – it’s about safeguarding our overall health.

More From This Section

Premiumheatwave summer heat

Scorching weather in North India drives rise in heat-related illnesses

Ranitidine cancer threat: Expect more clarity on products in coming weeks

Ban on popular heartburn drug Ranitidine deferred amid cancer concerns

Cancer cells

Just 8% of bacterial infections in India treated aptly in 2019: Report

bird flu in west bengal

Bird flu in humans, pets and cattle: Why virologists fear an H5N1 pandemic

Ice bucket challenge

The Ice Bucket Challenge is back-this time, to fight a silent epidemic

Topics : Health with BS dental health dental

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon