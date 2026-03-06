Strong social connections may protect your heart, say cardiologists

When people think about protecting their hearts, the same advice usually appears first. Eating healthier and exercising regularly, along with quitting smoking and managing blood pressure, remain the essential backbone of cardiovascular care. However, doctors are increasingly highlighting a powerful and often overlooked factor, which is the profound impact of human connection on physical health.

An active social life may do more than lift mood. It may also play a meaningful role in protecting the heart. Cardiologists say relationships, community engagement and regular interaction with others can influence stress levels, daily habits and even long-term cardiovascular risk.

What links social connection and heart health?

“There is a great deal of scientific research that shows a clear link between good social support and improved cardiovascular health,” says Dr Jagjeet Deshmukh, Cardiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune.

Large population studies suggest that people with strong social networks experience lower rates of coronary artery disease and stroke while also living longer.

“Social activity seems to be an important protective factor in much the same way moderate exercise can be an important protective factor for the heart,” Dr Deshmukh explains. “Meaningful relationships aren't only good for you emotionally; they are also good for the health of your heart.”

Evidence cited by the American Heart Association supports this idea. According to research, people with poor social relationships face about a 29 per cent higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 32 per cent higher risk of stroke.

Why social interaction helps the heart

One of the biggest reasons lies in how the body responds to stress.

Positive social interactions can lower levels of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. When these hormones remain high for long periods, they can increase blood pressure and contribute to inflammation and plaque build-up in arteries.

Social connection, however, can soften this stress response. Conversations, laughter and emotional support help calm the nervous system and regulate blood pressure. Over time, this can contribute to better control of cardiometabolic risk factors.

Dr Vikas Kohli, Senior Paediatric Cardiologist and Founder of the Child Heart Foundation (CHF), explains that when people feel supported, the body does not remain in constant “stress mode”. When stress is easier to manage, blood pressure tends to remain steadier, and the heart does not need to work as hard.

When loneliness becomes a hidden heart risk

While connection can be protective, loneliness can quietly push risk in the opposite direction.

Dr Deshmukh says chronic loneliness activates the same stress pathways triggered by unhealthy behaviours.

Loneliness and social isolation have been associated with increased incidences of hypertension, heart attack, stroke and even heart failure, he explains.

"Research suggests the cardiovascular risk from social isolation can be comparable to smoking 10–15 cigarettes a day," he adds.

Isolation also tends to influence everyday behaviour. People who feel disconnected may exercise less, eat poorly and develop sedentary habits. Over time, these lifestyle changes can increase cardiovascular risk.

Studies in medical journals also suggest loneliness and social isolation may raise the risk of coronary heart disease by roughly 15 per cent, which makes it an emerging public health concern.

Social activities that benefit heart health

Cardiologists say some social activities can support heart health even more because they combine interaction with movement. For instance:

Walking groups or neighbourhood fitness clubs

Yoga or dance classes

Recreational team sports

Community volunteering

Hobby clubs or creative groups

Family gatherings or social events

“These activities provide social support and help reduce stress,” Dr Deshmukh explains. Structured group activities also create accountability and encourage healthier lifestyle choices.

Dr Kohli adds that even small interactions can make a difference because consistent social contact keeps both the body and mind engaged.

Simple ways to build a heart-healthy social life

Experts share some easy ways to stay socially active:

Scheduling a weekly catch-up with friends or family

Joining a hobby or skill-building class

Participating in community service or volunteering

Taking part in group exercise activities

Calling loved ones regularly if meeting in person is difficult

Dr Deshmukh suggests treating social connection as part of a wellness routine. “Making connection part of your wellness routine, as you would with exercise, can be a great benefit to your overall long-term heart health.”

A reminder that heart health is holistic

Doctors emphasise that social connection does not replace traditional heart care such as healthy eating, exercise and medical treatment. Instead, it complements these factors.