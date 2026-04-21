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Why Lenskart faced backlash over dress code, and what has changed now

After online outrage over alleged grooming rules, the company apologises and rolls out a revised style guide addressing concerns around religious symbols

lenskart

Lenskart revises dress code after backlash over religious symbols.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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A controversy over bindis, tilaks and workplace rules has pushed Lenskart into the spotlight. What started as concerns over an internal dress code soon escalated into a wider debate on cultural expression and corporate responsibility.

What happened: Dress code row sparks outrage

The issue began when reports and posts surfaced online alleging that Lenskart’s internal grooming guidelines limited the use of visible religious symbols for employees. While the company maintained that the policy was meant to ensure a uniform and professional appearance, many users saw it as selectively affecting certain practices. 
According to the screenshots that circulated online, the alleged guidelines included: 
 
  • Visible religious symbols such as bindis were reportedly restricted
  • Tilak or other forehead markings were said to be not allowed
  • Sacred threads (janeu) were allegedly discouraged if visible
  • Certain religious attire, including hijabs and turbans, was reportedly permitted
  • Employees were expected to maintain a “neutral appearance” under grooming standards
These claims fuelled the backlash, especially as users questioned whether the rules were inconsistent or misunderstood, while the company later said the document being shared was outdated and did not reflect its current policy.

How people reacted: Boycott calls on social media

The backlash was swift and widespread, with hashtags calling for a boycott of Lenskart trending across platforms. Many users criticised the company for what they saw as an attempt to enforce a neutral appearance at the cost of cultural expression, while others raised concerns about possible religious discrimination and unequal treatment.

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How the company responded: Apology and clarification

Facing mounting criticism, Lenskart moved quickly to address the issue. The company issued a public apology and clarified that it did not intend to restrict any form of religious expression. 
“If any version of our workplace communication caused hurt or made any of our team members feel that their faith was unwelcome here, we are deeply sorry. That is not who Lenskart is, and it is not who we will ever be,” the company said. 
“Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians... That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door,” the statement read. 
Lenskart CEO, Peyush Bansal, also addressed the matter, reiterating that the company does not discriminate on the basis of religion and that any confusion caused was unintentional. “I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak,” Bansal stated, apologising for the confusion and concern the situation caused.

Lenskart New style guide: What has changed

Lenskart released an updated style guide that explicitly permits employees to wear religious symbols. The revised guidelines aim to strike a balance between maintaining a professional appearance and respecting personal beliefs.
  • Employees can wear religious symbols such as bindis, tilaks and hijabs
  • Personal expression is encouraged as long as it aligns with workplace professionalism
  • The company commits to inclusivity across all cultural and religious identities
  • Internal communication will be improved to avoid ambiguity
The company has also indicated that it will take steps to ensure that its policies are clearly understood by employees and the public alike.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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