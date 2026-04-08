Ozempic use linked to lower depression and anxiety risk, says Lancet study
A large-scale study finds semaglutide may lower the risk of depression and anxiety, adding an unexpected mental health dimension to its known physical health benefits
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
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For millions managing type 2 diabetes and obesity, semaglutide has been hailed as a wonder drug for physical health. However, a landmark study published in The Lancet Psychiatry suggests its benefits may extend far beyond the waistline, as researchers found it is associated with a striking 42 per cent lower risk of worsening mental health. This unexpected link offers a fresh glimmer of hope for patients navigating the dual burden of metabolic and mental health conditions.
The study, titled 'Association between GLP-1 receptor agonist use and worsening mental illness in people with depression and anxiety in Sweden: a national cohort study', analysed real-world data at scale and found a consistent association between treatment with semaglutide and improved mental health outcomes. While the findings are promising, experts emphasise that the results show correlation rather than direct causation.
What the study found
Researchers examined health records of almost 95,000 people with a diagnosis of depression or anxiety who were also taking various diabetes medications. The data drawn largely from Swedish national health registers between 2009 and 2022, provided a robust and long-term view of patient outcomes.
Key findings include:
- Semaglutide linked to a 42 per cent lower risk of worsening mental health
- Liraglutide associated with 18 per cent lower risk, although the effect was more modest
- Other GLP-1 drugs such as Exenatide and Dulaglutide did not show similar benefits
- Semaglutide associated with a 44 per cent lower risk of worsening depression
- It is also linked to a 38 per cent lower risk of worsening anxiety
- Semaglutide also showed a 47 per cent lower risk of worsening substance use disorder
Why this matters
Depression and anxiety are common among individuals living with chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, and managing both physical and mental health often requires a multi-pronged approach. Therefore, a treatment that addresses both aspects could be particularly valuable.
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This study stands out because:
- It is based on real-world, large-scale population data rather than small clinical trials
- It explores long-term outcomes instead of short-term effects
- It adds to a growing body of research linking metabolic health to mental health
As GLP-1 drugs gain popularity for weight management, understanding their broader effects becomes increasingly important. However, experts say that more controlled clinical trials are needed to confirm these effects.
Possible explanations behind the findings
While the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, researchers have proposed several mechanisms that could explain the observed mental health benefits. These include:
- Biological effects on the brain: GLP-1 receptors are present in brain regions involved in mood regulation, and activating these receptors may influence neurotransmitters linked to depression and anxiety
- Reduced inflammation: Chronic inflammation has been associated with mental health disorders, and these drugs are known to reduce systemic inflammation
- Improved metabolic health: Better blood sugar control and weight loss can enhance overall wellbeing, which may indirectly improve mental health
- Lifestyle changes: Patients on these medications often adopt healthier habits which could contribute to improved mood
“It is possible that, in addition to factors such as reduced alcohol consumption, weight loss-related improvements in body image, or relief associated with better glycemic control in diabetes, there may also be direct neurobiological mechanisms involved, for example, through changes in the functioning of the brain’s reward system,” says research director, Docent Markku Lahteenvuo from the University of Eastern Finland.
Should patients consider this benefit?
While the results are encouraging, doctors advise against using GLP-1 drugs solely for mental health benefits.
Patients should keep in mind:
- These medications are primarily prescribed for diabetes and weight management
- They should only be used under medical supervision
- Mental health conditions require comprehensive care, including therapy and, when needed, psychiatric medication
That said, for individuals already using these treatments, the potential added benefit for mental wellbeing could be a welcome bonus.
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This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 3:50 PM IST