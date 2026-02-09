Serena Williams reveals GLP-1 weight loss journey in Super Bowl 2026 ad

In a Super Bowl 2026 ad, Serena Williams shared a 15 kg weight loss achieved over the past year with the help of a GLP-1 receptor agonist, after experiencing difficulty losing weight following her second pregnancy.

After welcoming her second daughter, Adira, in 2023, Serena Williams said she found it unexpectedly difficult to lose weight despite maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. She has spoken about how the struggle continued even after she stopped breastfeeding in 2024, a period when she expected her body to respond better to diet and exercise.

In earlier interviews, Williams said she felt caught off guard by how resistant her weight became. Despite years of elite athletic training and careful nutrition, she was unable to reach what she described as a healthy weight range for herself.

Williams said she eventually decided to explore medical options and began using a GLP-1 medication in 2024. Over the following year, she reported a weight loss of about 15 kg. Alongside the reduction in weight, she said she experienced improvements in key health markers, including steadier blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol, and reduced stress on her knee joints. She revealed that her cholesterol dropped by nearly 30 per cent to levels better than during the years when she was winning Grand Slams.

Williams has previously shared that she used Zepbound (tirzepatide), which targets both GLP-1 and GIP hormones and is known for higher average weight loss in clinical trials.

What did Serena Williams reveal in the Super Bowl 2026 commercial?

In the Super Bowl advertisement for telehealth company Ro, Williams is shown using an injectable pen device and navigating the company’s mobile app. The commercial also introduces a new pill-based version of the medication, expanding access beyond injections. Ro prescribes GLP-1 drugs through virtual consultations and ongoing medical supervision.

Williams has emphasised that the medication was not a replacement for lifestyle measures. She has described it as a support tool after sustained efforts with exercise and diet failed to produce results. As a former professional athlete, she has said she was reluctant to consider medication initially but reassessed her approach when her health goals remained unmet.

Why has Serena Williams’ weight-loss endorsement drawn criticism?

The campaign has drawn attention in part because of Williams’ public stature and in part because of a conflict of interest, as her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in Ro and serves on its board. While the company has disclosed the relationship, the collaboration has prompted debate online around celebrity endorsements of prescription weight-loss drugs.

What are GLP-1 drugs and how do they work?

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists mimic a natural gut hormone involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar control. The class includes medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, some approved for diabetes and others for weight management. Clinical trials show average weight loss of around 12 to 18 per cent of body weight, though individual outcomes vary.

Medical experts caution that these drugs are not suitable for everyone and require careful monitoring. Common side effects include nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal discomfort, while people with certain thyroid conditions are advised against their use. Doctors also stress the importance of maintaining adequate protein intake and strength training to minimise muscle loss.

Williams has said that her decision to speak publicly was driven by health rather than appearance. She said weight control led to:

less stress on her knees

better blood sugar control

lower cholesterol

more energy for workouts and for her children