Home / Health / Who gets to be called 'Dr' in India? New rules spark major confusion

Who gets to be called 'Dr' in India? New rules spark major confusion

Conflicting government orders have reignited the long-standing debate over who can legally use the 'Dr' prefix-from physiotherapists to AYUSH and PhD holders

doctor and patient

Confusion over who may legally use the ‘Dr’ title in India has grown, with fresh directives reigniting debate in the healthcare sector. (Photo: Freepik)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The prefix ‘Dr’ carries immense weight in India, signalling professional expertise and trust. But who exactly is entitled to use it? Recent confusion over physiotherapists’ right to the title has sparked debate, policy reversals, and protests. 
On September 9, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a directive stating that physiotherapists cannot use the ‘Dr’ prefix, as they are not medical doctors. This followed lobbying by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which argues that the title should be reserved for practitioners of modern medicine and AYUSH systems.
 
But the very next day, the DGHS withdrew its letter, saying the matter needed further review. This rapid reversal has reignited a long-standing debate.
 
 

What does current law say about physiotherapists using ‘Dr’?

 
A 2021 landmark law, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, gave physiotherapists autonomous status as primary care providers. It also authorised them to use “Dr” as a prefix and “PT” as a suffix.
 
The DGHS notice had contradicted this. In response, the physiotherapy community protested, citing global norms and years of medical training. They argue the title reflects their professional identity — not an attempt to impersonate medical doctors.

Dr Sourav Kumar Mondal (PT), consultant physiotherapist at Kolkata Medical Centre and Hospital, noted:
 
“For patients, clarity matters most. Using ‘Dr (Name), PT’ ensures people know they’re being treated by a physiotherapist. For professionals, this is about dignity and rightful identity.”
 

Timeline of physiotherapy recognition in India

  • Pre-1947: Physiotherapy introduced in military hospitals
  • 1950s–70s: Civilian schools established in Mumbai and Delhi
  • 1980s–90s: BPT and MPT degrees expand across India
  • 2000s–10s: Push for regulatory council; multiple draft bills
  • 2021: NCAHP Act passed — physiotherapists granted ‘Dr’ usage
  • 2024: Public notice reaffirms their autonomy
  • 2025: DGHS order causes confusion; later withdrawn

Who can legally use ‘Dr’ in India?

 
Allowed under current laws and guidelines:
  • Modern medicine doctors (MBBS, MD, MS, DNB) — Registered under NMC
  • AYUSH practitioners (Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Yoga & Naturopathy)
  • Dentists (BDS, MDS) — Recognised under Dentists Act
  • Veterinary doctors (BVSc, MVSc)
  • Psychiatrists — Must hold an MBBS + MD/DNB Psychiatry
  • PhD holders — Academic use only, e.g., “Dr ABC, PhD (Economics)”

Who cannot legally use ‘Dr’ in India?

 
Not allowed to use ‘Dr’ (unless holding a PhD used academically):
  • Clinical psychologists, counsellors — Not authorised to prescribe medicine
  • Dieticians, nutritionists — Can use RD or Nutritionist, but not ‘Dr’
  • Fitness coaches, wellness trainers — Not medically regulated
  • Nurses, lab technicians — Classified as allied health, not medical doctors

Why does the misuse of ‘Dr’ matter?

 
Misusing the ‘Dr’ title can mislead patients into assuming someone is a qualified medical doctor, which carries legal and safety implications. The Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, prohibits unauthorised use of medical titles and prescribes penalties for violations.
 
Patients are advised to look beyond the title and check a practitioner’s registration with relevant councils.    For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports doctors in India Physiotherapy AYUSH

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

