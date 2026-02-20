French President Macron wraps up India visit with a 'Thank You India' video

French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up his two-day visit to India with a 44-second farewell video titled “Thank You India”. Shared on X, the clip presented a quick montage of the key moments from his trip, serving as a personal message as well as a summary of his fourth visit to the country. Thank you India! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/vDJ9IH2hZy — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 19, 2026 Set on Dhurandhar’s title track, the video opens with visuals from Mumbai, where Macron arrived on February 17 to a warm ceremonial welcome featuring cultural performances.

Accompanied by the First Lady Brigitte Macron, he spent time in the city before heading to New Delhi for the India AI Summit.

Among the segments included in the montage is a clip of the French President jogging through the streets of Mumbai, which had earlier gone viral on social media. Other visuals show him experiencing local cuisine and interacting with the public. He is also seen alongside entrepreneur and podcaster Raj Shamani, who hosted a discussion with Macron during the visit.

The Mumbai leg also featured an interaction with representatives from the Indian film industry. The video captures moments from a lunch meeting attended by Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha. Their discussions focused on cinema, cultural exchange and possible collaboration between India and France.

During his visit, Macron also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation in defence, trade, technology and critical minerals. They also elevated the ties to a ‘Special Strategic’ status. The two leaders jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India.

Macron also addressed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19, where he appreciated India’s digital progress and its contribution to global discussions on technology governance. On the sidelines of the summit, he met Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The video also shows brief interactions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The clip closes with Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron folding their hands in a ‘Namaste’ as they board their aircraft, signalling the end of the French President’s visit to India.