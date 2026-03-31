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Canada invites 356 applicants in latest PR draw as cut-off spikes to 800

Cut-off marks the minimum score to get invited, based on draw size and competition in the applicant pool

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Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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Canada’s latest Express Entry draw has issued 356 invitations as the cut-off score soared to 802, highlighting the role a provincial nomination now plays in securing permanent residency.
 
In a round held on March 30, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited 356 candidates under a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)-specific draw, according to data published on a government portal.
 
This was Express Entry #406, and it targeted only those applicants who had already secured a provincial nomination. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited stood at 802, significantly higher than typical all-program draws.  Also Read: Canada approved 98% of Indian student visas despite fraud flags: Report
   
A tie-breaking rule was applied for profiles submitted before February 12, 2026, at 03:54:03 UTC, meaning candidates with identical scores were ranked based on how early they entered the pool.
 

CRS scores

 
The new cut-off is not incidental. Under the Express Entry system, candidates who receive a provincial nomination are awarded an additional 600 CRS points. This effectively guarantees that most nominated applicants rank at the top of the pool.

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As a result, PNP-only draws routinely see cut-offs above 700–800, unlike general draws where scores are much lower.
 

How nominee programme works

 
Canada’s Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) allows provinces and territories to select candidates based on their local labour market requirements. These nominations are aligned with the federal Express Entry system.
 
Key features include:
 
Provinces such as Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba run their own nomination streams
 
Candidates must meet both federal and provincial eligibility criteria
 
A nomination significantly improves the chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA)
 
After receiving an ITA, candidates have 60 days to submit a complete permanent residence application
 

What this means for applicants

 
For applicants, this draw highlights two clear trends:
 
PNP is becoming critical: With CRS cut-offs crossing 800 in targeted draws, candidates without a provincial nomination may find it difficult to secure an ITA in such rounds
 
Competition remains intense: Even among nominated candidates, only the top-ranked profiles are being selected
 
Applicants without a nomination may need to actively explore provincial streams that match their occupation, work experience, and language scores.
 

Strategy for candidates in the pool

 
Given the current pattern of draws, prospective applicants should consider a more targeted approach:
 
Apply to relevant PNP streams to secure the 600-point boost
 
Keep Express Entry profiles updated, especially work experience and language test scores
 
Track draw trends regularly to understand cut-off movements
 
Prepare documentation in advance to meet the 60-day submission window after receiving an ITA

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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