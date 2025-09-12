Friday, September 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
F-1 visa denied for being 'too successful'? Bengaluru man shares experience

F-1 visa denied for being 'too successful'? Bengaluru man shares experience

An Indian professional from Bengaluru says his US student visa was denied after a consular officer told him he was "already successful"

US visa interview

Indian education consultants say students need to prepare both practically and mentally, not just for the visa application but also for the interview. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Imagine having your study visa rejected for being 'successful'. This is what happened to an Indian professional from Bengaluru, whose F-1 visa application for an MBA in Global Management at City University of Seattle was denied on the grounds of “already being successful”.
 
The applicant, with more than four years of experience at Amazon as a senior investigation and risk specialist, shared his experience on Reddit.
 
“I wanted to share my recent F-1 visa interview experience so it might help someone else prepare better. I applied for an MBA in Global Management at City University of Seattle. I have over 4 years of experience at Amazon as a Senior Investigation & Risk Specialist, and I prepared thoroughly for my interview — from detailed course knowledge to clear career plans in India,” he wrote.
 
 
A quick rejection
 
The applicant described the interview as surprisingly brief.

“When I went for my visa interview, it was surprisingly quick — barely 2–3 minutes. The officer asked me about my work experience and why I chose this MBA. I explained my goals, but after looking at my profile, he said: ‘You’re already successful’ and handed me the rejection slip,” he wrote.
 
He added that the officer appeared unconvinced about why someone with his career progression needed to study full-time in the US. “From what I understand now, this means they felt I already had a strong career and didn’t have a convincing enough reason to leave it for full-time study. Maybe my answers didn’t clearly connect why this degree is critical for my next career step in India.”
 
The applicant said he now intends to reapply. “Showing specific skills I will gain from my MBA that I cannot get through my current job. Making it clear that I’ll return to India for senior leadership roles where this degree gives me a competitive edge,” he wrote.
 
The Reddit post has drawn numerous responses from others who have faced similar experiences. One user commented, “Unfortunately, unless you enroll in a much more reputable school, I don’t think your visa will get approved,” suggesting that the choice of university matters. Another added, “‘You’re already successful’ just means they didn’t believe you were really going to this school to study. Student visas are tough.”
 
What visa officers look for
 
The outcome reflects the strict criteria applied to F-1 visas.
 
“Consular officers reviewing F-1 visa applications focus closely on two aspects: whether the applicant genuinely needs the program they are applying for, and whether they intend to return home after completing it. In this case, the candidate’s profile — with more than four years of senior-level experience at Amazon and other professional roles — may have raised doubts. To the officer, someone already successful in their career might not appear to need an MBA in the US, and that can lead to the suspicion that the real motive is long-term employment rather than study,” Ritesh Jain, co-founder of LaunchEd told Business Standard.
 
Possible reasons for rejection
 
According to Jain, the decision was likely made under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act.
 
“The rejection most likely stemmed from Section 214(b), which allows officers to refuse a visa if they are not fully convinced about the applicant’s academic intent or their ties to India. Even strong profiles are not immune; if the purpose of study is not clearly linked to future plans back home, or if answers during the interview suggest the degree is being used as a pathway to U.S. settlement, the application can be denied. In short, this decision reflects perception rather than a weakness in the applicant’s achievements — the officer simply was not persuaded that education was the primary goal,” Jain said.
 
Key takeaways for US visa applicants
 
• Explain why the degree is essential despite existing career success
• Show how the programme links to specific future goals in India
• Demonstrate strong ties to the home country
• Choose an institution with credible academic reputation

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

