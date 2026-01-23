H-1B visa checks: Social media fuels fears of USCIS site visits in Houston

Several social media users, including immigration advisers, have flagged chatter within the US immigration system that could affect Indian professionals, particularly those on H-1B visas. Posts warning of possible surprise inspections of H-1B worksites in Houston spread quickly online, even as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) steps up enforcement activity in Minnesota.

The claims suggested that officials from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could visit employers without prior notice and that any irregularities found could be referred to ICE. While there has been no official confirmation of large-scale surprise checks, the alerts have drawn attention to existing enforcement tools already in use.

What triggered the social media alert?

The alert gained traction after immigration adviser Daniel N Ramirez shared a post on LinkedIn, urging Houston-area employers to be prepared.

“Attention Houston-area employers with H-1B employees. We are hearing reports through the immigration legal community (AILA) that USCIS’s Fraud Detection Division will conduct large-scale H-1B site inspections in the Houston area later this month and into February,” Ramirez wrote.

“These visits are unannounced and designed to verify that the employer is complying with the H-1B application submitted to the government, including confirming whether the company is paying the required prevailing wage and whether the employee is performing the required job duties,” he added.

“If USCIS identifies ‘red flags,’ they will refer the matter to ICE for further action,” the post said.

Ramirez also suggested steps employers could take in advance.

• Establish standard operating procedures to designate a trained person, with backups, to manage any visit

• Prepare a site inspection binder with documents supporting H-1B compliance

• Audit H-1B filings and practices internally before any inspection

How does Project Firewall tie into H-1B enforcement?

Although USCIS has not issued a public notice about surprise inspections in Houston, enforcement around H-1B compliance is not new. The Donald Trump administration launched Project Firewall in September 2025 to address what it describes as misuse of the H-1B programme.

The initiative focuses on investigations linked to wage violations, job misrepresentation, and unauthorised work arrangements. H-1B-related probes form part of this broader effort.

US immigration lawyers note that compliance duties begin once a petition is filed and continue throughout the worker’s employment. Breaches can lead to scrutiny by USCIS, Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) site visits, Department of Labor audits, and penalties.

What do FDNS site visits involve?

The Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate is a unit within USCIS that checks information submitted in immigration petitions. Its officers are authorised to conduct unannounced visits to confirm that employers and visa holders are following approved terms.

FDNS visits are meant to:

• Verify that the employer is a genuine, operating business

• Confirm that the H-1B worker is doing the job described in the petition

• Check that the correct wage is being paid at the approved worksite

• Identify possible fraud or non-compliance

While some visits are random, others may be prompted by risk factors.

• Frequent worksite changes without filing amendments

• Third-party placements or consulting arrangements

• Past compliance issues

• Inconsistencies flagged during other USCIS reviews

What happens during a site visit?

FDNS officers usually arrive without notice. Visits often last between 30 and 60 minutes and can include a walkthrough of the premises, document checks, and brief interviews.

The process may include:

• Confirming company details such as address, business activity, and workforce size

• Reviewing the H-1B petition, certified labour condition application, and public access file

• Verifying the employee’s role, salary, duties, and presence at the site

• Speaking with a manager or HR representative about supervision and reporting lines

• Observing the work environment and, in some cases, taking photographs

How are employers advised to prepare?

In a blog post, US immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC said preparation matters because inspections are often unannounced.

“Because site visits are often unannounced, proactive compliance is essential,” the firm said.

Employers are advised to take several practical steps.

Designate a company representative

Identify a primary contact, often in HR or legal, to speak with FDNS officers. Others should know to contact this person or immigration counsel if inspectors arrive.

Keep records organised

Maintain easy access to documents such as:

• Certified labour condition applications

• Public access files for each H-1B worker

• Full H-1B petition packets

• Payroll records showing wage payments

• I-9 forms and E-Verify confirmations

• Lists of worksites and client letters for offsite roles

Brief managers and employees

Supervisors should understand each worker’s approved role, wage, and location. H-1B employees should be able to confirm their job details and refer detailed questions to the designated representative or lawyer.

Ensure worksite compliance

If employees work remotely or across client sites, labour condition applications must cover all locations. Amendments are required when a role moves to a different metropolitan area.

Maintain public access files

Public access files must include labour condition applications, wage data, posting proof, benefit summaries, and records of corporate changes. They must be available within one working day of a request.

What should employers do if an FDNS officer visits?

Lawyers advise employers to stay calm and methodical.

• Ask to see official identification and note the officer’s details

• Inform immigration counsel promptly

• Answer questions clearly without guessing or offering extra information

• Keep notes of what was asked and reviewed

• Provide any follow-up documents through legal counsel

What are the most common compliance lapses?

Many enforcement findings stem from basic oversights.

• Paying below the required wage during bench periods

• Changing job duties or locations without amendments

• Failing to post labour condition applications at all worksites

• Poorly maintained public access files

• Incomplete termination records

• Missing notifications after mergers or corporate restructures