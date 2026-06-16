Kuwait launches 15-year residency scheme for foreign investors: Details

Kuwait has introduced a long-term residency programme allowing eligible foreign investors and senior executives to secure residence permits for up to 15 years, marking a major shift in the Gulf nation’s approach towards attracting global capital and business talent.

The move comes through Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026, published in Kuwait’s official gazette Al-Kuwait Al-Youm. The programme has been approved by Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior and is aimed at strengthening foreign investment, supporting economic diversification, and improving the country’s position as a business destination in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

What does Kuwait’s new residency programme offer?

Under the new framework, eligible foreign investors, approved business partners, and senior executives linked to companies licensed by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) can apply for long-term residency.

The residency period can extend up to 15 years and is renewable, subject to continued eligibility and compliance with investment conditions.

According to the programme details, applicants must meet certain financial and regulatory requirements. These include minimum investment thresholds, which in some cases require an investment volume of at least KD 5 million and minimum capital contribution of KD 1 million.

The programme also extends benefits to investors’ families. Eligible applicants can include immediate family members such as spouses and children, while parents may also qualify in certain cases.

Why is Kuwait introducing longer residency options?

Kuwait has traditionally relied heavily on expatriate workers but has offered comparatively shorter residency arrangements linked to employment or business status. The new initiative provides greater certainty for investors who want to establish long-term operations in the country.

According to official statements, the move is part of Kuwait’s broader efforts to attract high-value investors, increase private sector participation, and reduce dependence on oil revenues by encouraging growth in sectors beyond energy.

Long-term residency programmes have already been introduced by several Gulf countries as they compete to attract wealthy investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals.

Impact on investors and professionals

The new residency route could be relevant for business owners, investors, and senior executives operating in Kuwait.

Indians form one of the largest expatriate communities in Kuwait, with a significant presence across sectors such as construction, trading, healthcare, information technology, and professional services.

For Indian entrepreneurs in Kuwait, a longer residency period could reduce uncertainty around visa renewals and provide greater stability for family and business planning.

The option may also encourage more Indian investors to consider Kuwait as a base for regional operations, particularly those looking at opportunities in infrastructure, services, technology, and other growing sectors.

Another route for property owners

Alongside the investor residency programme, Kuwait has introduced a separate 10-year residency route for eligible foreign property owners.

This provides an alternative pathway for individuals with significant real estate investments, although eligibility conditions and documentation requirements apply.

Conditions investors must meet

While the programme offers longer residency, applicants will still have to comply with Kuwait’s immigration and investment rules.

Applicants are expected to maintain valid passports, have clean records, and continue meeting investment-related requirements. Authorities may also review whether the qualifying investment remains active during the residency period.

Experts tracking Gulf immigration trends say such programmes are increasingly being used by countries to attract long-term foreign capital rather than only temporary workers.

For Indian investors considering Kuwait, understanding the eligibility criteria, investment requirements, and application process will be important before committing capital.

The programme is currently open for applications through the relevant Kuwait authorities, including KDIPA and authorised channels.