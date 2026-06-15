Indian passport, visa services in UAE get new operator from July 1: Details

The process of applying for Indian passports, visas and other consular services in the UAE is set to change from July 1, 2026, as the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has appointed a new outsourced service provider for handling applications.

Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC will take over the responsibility of providing Indian passport, visa and consular services across the UAE. It will replace existing service providers, BLS International Services Limited and SGIVS Global.

The transition comes after the completion of a tendering and selection process by the Indian mission. However, applicants do not need to make any immediate changes, as existing service providers will continue accepting applications until June 30, 2026.

What changes from July 1

From July 1 onwards, all new applications for Indian passport, visa and consular services will have to be submitted through designated centres operated by Al Hind Tours and Travels.

The change will apply to services managed by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai, covering a large Indian community living and working across the UAE.

The embassy has said that details about the new service centres, appointment procedures, operating hours, service charges and contact details will be announced separately through official channels.

Applicants who need passport renewals, visa-related services or other consular assistance after the transition date will need to follow the updated process once the new centres begin operations.

Existing applications will continue under old system

The embassy has clarified that applications submitted before July 1 will continue to be processed through BLS International and SGIVS Global centres.

This means applicants who have already submitted their documents do not need to approach the new service provider for those applications.

The embassy has advised people to continue using the existing centres until June 30 and wait for further announcements before submitting fresh applications after the transition.

Why such outsourced changes matter for Indian applicants abroad

Indian missions in several countries use outsourced agencies to manage routine consular services such as passport applications, document submissions and visa processing support.

These service providers act as an operational link between applicants and Indian diplomatic missions, helping manage high application volumes and improving accessibility for overseas Indians.

For the Indian diaspora in the UAE, which is among the largest Indian communities outside the country, any change in service provider can affect appointment systems, application procedures and service locations.

Applicants are advised to avoid relying on unofficial information or third-party agents during the transition period.

Embassy issues advisory to applicants

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has urged applicants to depend only on official websites and verified social media channels for updates regarding the change.

The mission said it remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining efficient and accessible consular services for the Indian community and other applicants across the UAE.

There is no immediate disruption. Existing centres will remain functional until June 30, while the new system will come into effect from July 1 with fresh instructions on application procedures.