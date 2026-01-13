UK work visas sold for Rs 23 lakh: How Indian-origin woman duped migrants

An Indian-origin woman based in the UK has been accused of running an illegal visa racket that allegedly sold fake work permits to migrants for as much as £19,000. The operation was uncovered through an undercover investigation that showed how social media platforms are being used to exploit gaps in Britain’s immigration system.

The allegations centre on Komal Shinde, who is reported to run Krishiv Consultancy Ltd. An investigation cited by the Daily Mail said Shinde allegedly offered fraudulent Skilled Worker visas supported by fabricated job offers, forged employment records and false payroll transactions. These documents were used to help migrants enter or stay in the UK unlawfully.

How the alleged visa scam operated

Undercover reporters posing as visa applicants reportedly met Shinde, who said she was living in the UK on a student visa. During the meeting, she allegedly claimed she could arrange Skilled Worker visas linked to roles in care homes, warehouses and fast-food outlets across the country, despite not being licensed or authorised to sponsor migrant workers.

Applicants were reportedly charged between £12,000 and £19,000 (Rs 23 lakh) per visa. Migrants were allegedly told that they would not need to carry out the job listed on their sponsorship certificate. Instead, the employer would transfer a monthly salary into the migrant’s bank account, which would then be returned in cash.

Investigators said this arrangement was used to create a false paper trail to mislead the Home Office.

According to the investigation, Shinde allegedly said she earned about £1,000 per visa, with the remaining amount shared between employers involved in the arrangement. She also reportedly told clients to keep the process confidential to avoid attention from authorities.

Claims around Global Talent visas

Investigators said Shinde also offered to arrange Global Talent visas, which are intended for people with recognised achievements in fields such as science, technology and the arts. These were allegedly priced at up to £30,000.

She reportedly told applicants that experience letters, certificates and supporting documents could be fabricated, and claimed that several applications had already been approved using this method.

Home Office probe and political response

The allegations come at a time when the UK government is facing growing scrutiny over misuse of the Skilled Worker visa route. A recent Commons report described “widespread” abuse of the system and said officials did not have reliable data on how many of the 1.2 million people who entered the UK through this route had overstayed or were working illegally.

The report said criminal operators had adjusted quickly to get around measures introduced under a government crackdown announced last year.

Following the undercover investigation, a Home Office spokesperson said inquiries had been launched into the alleged activities and warned that anyone found breaking immigration rules would face the “full force of the law”.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp reacted to the allegations by calling them “shocking”, saying the government had lost control of the immigration system and needed to strengthen enforcement and oversight.

In November, 2025, the UK’s Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra launched a campaign focused on high-risk areas such as Punjab, alongside a Tamil-language WhatsApp chatbot aimed at helping Indian nationals identify visa scams and avoid fraudulent agents.

“This UK government is acting to stem the flow of illegal migration at its source – using campaigns targeted at hotspot areas to prevent visa fraud, keeping people safe while securing our borders,” said Seema Malhotra, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship.