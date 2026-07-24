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Home / Immigration / Planning to move to Sweden? 'Good conduct' rules could affect PR permit

Planning to move to Sweden? 'Good conduct' rules could affect PR permit

Sweden introduced stricter good conduct requirements on July 13, 2026, granting the Swedish Migration Agency broader authority to refuse or revoke certain residence permits based on conduct, honesty.

Sweden, Sweden flag

These may include certain permits for work, study and family reunification depending on the legal basis. Photo: Shutterstock

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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Moving to Sweden for work, family reunification or long-term residence will now require more than just meeting visa eligibility criteria.
 
From July 13, 2026, Sweden has introduced stricter "good conduct" (vandel) requirements that allow immigration authorities to refuse or revoke certain residence permits not only for criminal offences but also for repeated misconduct, dishonest dealings with authorities and other forms of non-compliance.
 
The changes expand the powers of the Swedish Migration Agency, which says it will now assess whether applicants have demonstrated honesty, law-abiding behaviour and compliance with societal rules when deciding whether to grant or withdraw residence permits.
   
"Under the new rules, the agency may deny or revoke a residence permit if it determines an individual lacks good conduct, even where the conduct does not constitute a criminal offense," said immigration law firm Envoy Global in a blog. 
 
What has changed?

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Previously, Swedish authorities primarily considered criminal convictions while assessing residence permit applications.
 
Under the amended Aliens Act, immigration officials can now also consider broader patterns of behaviour, even if they do not amount to criminal offences. The Migration Agency says it may obtain information from other government agencies to assess whether an applicant has repeatedly failed to comply with laws or regulations, provided inaccurate information to authorities, misused social welfare programmes, failed to meet financial obligations or maintained links with criminal, extremist or terrorist organisations.
 
The government says the changes are intended to ensure that those granted residence permits "follow rules, support themselves honestly and do not threaten public order."
 
Does one mistake mean your permit will be rejected?
 
Not necessarily.
 
The Swedish Migration Agency has clarified that isolated or minor incidents will generally not lead to a refusal or revocation. Instead, officials will look for repeated patterns of misconduct and assess each application individually.
 
Authorities have also said every decision must comply with the principles of legality, proportionality and objectivity, balancing the seriousness of the conduct against the individual's grounds for remaining in Sweden.
 
Who is affected?
 
The strengthened conduct requirements generally apply to residence permits that are not based on European Union law, including many work- and family-based permits.
 
However, the rules do not generally apply to:
 
  • residence permits granted under EU law in certain work, study or family reunification cases; and
  • asylum or international protection applications
 
What should Indians planning to move to Sweden keep in mind?
 
Immigration lawyers say the changes reinforce the need for applicants to maintain a clean compliance record—not just a clean criminal record.
 
Those applying for or renewing residence permits should ensure they:
 
  • provide complete and accurate information in all immigration applications;
  • comply with tax and financial obligations;
  • avoid repeated regulatory violations;
  • respond promptly to requests from Swedish authorities; and
  • maintain documentation supporting employment, finances and legal status.
 
Because the Migration Agency can now seek information from multiple government agencies, inconsistencies across official records could receive greater scrutiny than before.
 
What are experts saying?
 
The law has triggered a broader debate among immigration experts and rights groups.
 
The Swedish government says the objective is to make it easier to remove individuals who repeatedly disregard Swedish laws and societal norms, arguing that residence permits should be reserved for those who comply with the country's rules.
 
However, critics say the legislation leaves too much room for interpretation because it allows decisions to be based on conduct that is not necessarily criminal.
 
According to Civil Rights Defenders, a Stockholm-based human rights organisation, the legislation creates uncertainty over what behaviour could ultimately be held against migrants and risks undermining legal certainty. Reuters reported that the organisation warned the law "leaves people in uncertainty about what actions or expressions can be used against them."
 
Amnesty International Sweden has also criticised the legislation, arguing that residence permits could be denied or revoked for behaviour that would not constitute an offence for Swedish citizens, raising concerns about proportionality and equal treatment.
 
Meanwhile, Migration Minister Johan Forssell defended the changes while introducing the legislation, saying that "Anyone who doesn't make the effort to do the right thing shouldn't be able to count on staying,

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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