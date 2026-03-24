Safety, jobs over destinations: Indian students rethink study abroad goals

At a time when visa rules, political rhetoric, and economic conditions are shifting across major destinations, students are not stepping back from studying abroad. Instead, they are taking a more measured approach, weighing long-term outcomes alongside immediate concerns such as cost, safety, and policy clarity, according to the Annual Student Quest Report 2025 released by the IC3 Institute.

The global study, based on responses from students in the graduating classes of 2026 and 2027, looked at how high school students are rethinking their academic and career pathways in a fast-evolving environment. The findings point to a widening gap between student aspirations and the guidance systems currently available to support them.

Traditional markers of success, such as rankings and destination prestige, are giving way to decisions shaped by affordability, mental well-being, campus safety, purpose-driven education, and long-term career relevance.

The report also pointed to a growing digital divide in career guidance. While more than 80 per cent of students reported using AI-powered tools for career research, university shortlisting, or application support, only around 60 per cent of counsellors said they use similar technologies. This disconnect, the study notes, risks leaving students to make high-stakes decisions with limited structured support.

Despite the growing role of technology, human guidance continues to play a central role. Over 75 per cent of students said family members are their most trusted source of advice for education-related decisions, while only one in three students consult school counsellors.

At the same time, the impact of professional counselling remains clear. Around 80 per cent of students who engaged in counselling said it helped them make more informed career decisions, and 63 per cent reported improved communication with their parents following counselling conversations.

On the basis of the report, Business Standard spoke with Ritika Singh, Executive Director, IC3 Movement, and Neha Bahl, Executive Director, IC3 Institute, on how global tensions and policy shifts are influencing how Indian students approach overseas education.

How global developments are shaping decisions

“What we are observing is not a disruption in aspiration, but a shift in how decisions are being made,” said Ritika Singh, Executive Director, IC3 Movement.

Insights from the IC3 Student Quest Report 2025 show that decision-making is becoming more layered. Career outcomes continue to drive choices, but students are also factoring in well-being, academic fit, and long-term purpose.

“In the current environment, uncertainty is prompting students and families to evaluate choices more rigorously. Factors such as cost, return on investment, policy stability, and post-study pathways are being weighed more carefully,” she said.

Neha Bahl, Executive Director, IC3 Institute, said the shift is visible in counselling conversations as well.

“Students are asking more informed questions. They want clarity on visa policies, work opportunities after graduation, and how stable a destination feels in the long run,” said Bahl.

Why scrutiny around destinations has increased

Geopolitical developments, including stricter visa regimes and changing immigration policies in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, are prompting students to reassess their options.

“Geopolitical developments are not dictating direction, but they are increasing the level of scrutiny applied to decisions,” said Singh.

This scrutiny is showing up in several ways:

• Students are comparing multiple destinations instead of focusing on just one

• Families are paying closer attention to policy changes and visa rules

• There is greater interest in emerging destinations offering clearer pathways

Bahl said this shift is also leading to more diversified choices.

“We are seeing students explore countries beyond the traditional big four. There is curiosity about destinations that offer stability, affordability, and clearer post-study work options,” she said.

Role of counselling in a complex environment

As decisions become more complex, both experts pointed to the growing role of structured counselling.

“This is where structured counselling becomes critical. Students need guidance that is data-driven and personalised to their aspirations and circumstances,” said Singh.

Bahl added that counsellors are now expected to go beyond admissions support.

“It is no longer just about getting into a university. It is about helping students understand the full journey — from education to employment and long-term mobility,” she said.

A shift in mindset, not ambition

Both Singh and Bahl said that while global uncertainty has added layers to decision-making, the desire among Indian students to pursue international education remains strong.

“What has changed is the mindset. Students are approaching this decision with more clarity, more questions, and a stronger focus on outcomes,” said Singh.

Factors prioritised by students when planning for higher education (2021–2024)

• Career prospects remained the top priority, with little change across years

• College prestige declined steadily over time

• Field of study became more important, rising after 2021 and holding steady

• Destination country saw a slight drop in importance overall

• Students are placing more weight on what they study rather than where they study

• Career outcomes continue to drive decisions consistently

Factors prioritised by students when planning for higher education (2025)

• University career prospects remain the most important factor, with a large share of students marking it as “very important” or “important”

• University affordability is also a key driver, indicating rising cost sensitivity

• Institution’s mental health support has gained prominence, with a high share in “important” and “neutral”

• University ranking continues to matter, though it sits below career prospects and affordability

• Staying in the home country shows a mixed response across importance levels

• Overall student experience ranks highly, with strong weight on “very important” and “important”

• Country policy and regulations are a major consideration, reflecting awareness of visa rules and post-study pathways

• Student access to technology holds steady importance

• University response is moderately important, with fewer marking it as “very important”

• Parental influence remains relevant but not dominant

• Alignment with personal purpose stands out, with many students marking it as “very important”