Spain expands free public healthcare to undocumented migrants: Key details

Spain has expanded free public healthcare to undocumented migrants, breaking from several other European countries that are tightening immigration rules.

The measure, which became effective from March 12, recognises for the first time the right of foreign nationals without legal residency in Spain to receive medical care. The decision was cleared by the Council of Ministers on March 10 and published in Spain’s Official State Gazette a day later.

Migration Minister Elma Saiz said the reform ensures that people without legal residency can access Spain’s public health system. “The measure will, for the first time, recognise the right of foreign nationals without legal residency in Spain to receive medical care,” she said at a press conference.

The decree bypassed parliament because Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government does not hold a majority.

Spain hosts an estimated 70,000 Indians, including around 49,000 non-resident Indians and 21,000 persons of Indian origin, according to data from the Ministry of External Affairs. Most Indians in Spain are students, professionals or entrepreneurs with legal status. However, the healthcare expansion could still benefit Indian nationals who face documentation issues or temporary residency gaps.

What the new healthcare rule means

Under the new system, undocumented migrants will be able to access Spain’s national health service beyond emergency treatment.

Previously, many migrants without legal status were limited to emergency care or assistance from charity clinics due to administrative barriers or regional differences in implementation.

According to VisaHQ and EuroWeekly News, the new decree removes those barriers and standardises access across the country.

Key provisions include:

Migrants can apply for a provisional healthcare card upon proving they are present in Spain.

Proof may include municipal registration (padrón), utility bills, rental contracts, school records, or social service documents.

If authorities do not respond to an application within three months, access becomes automatic and permanent.

The benefit ends only if the person permanently leaves Spain.

The reform ensures access to primary care, specialist consultations, hospital treatment and prescription medicines, not just emergency services.

Who is eligible

The policy applies to foreign nationals who:

Arrived in Spain before December 31, 2025,

Have lived in the country for at least five months, and

Do not have a criminal record.

Certain vulnerable groups will receive healthcare immediately regardless of immigration status. These include unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, victims of trafficking or gender-based violence, and applicants for international protection.

The policy will also apply to Spanish citizens returning to live in Spain, those temporarily visiting from abroad, and their accompanying family members.

Why Spain is making this change

Spain’s government has linked the move to both public health and economic needs.

Prime Minister Sánchez has argued that immigration is essential to support the country’s labour market and ageing population, in an opinion piece written in The New York Times last month.

Health Minister Mónica García also defended the decision on social grounds, writing on X that healthcare is a universal right and that the government intends to guarantee access for everyone.

The healthcare reform forms part of a broader immigration programme. In January 2026, the government also unveiled a plan to grant residency and work permits to around 500,000 undocumented migrants.

Political criticism

Right-wing political parties criticised the move.

According to multiple news reports, the far-right Vox party has argued that the measure could encourage illegal migration. Vox leader Santiago Abascal described the proposal as opening the doors of Spanish hospitals to migrants from abroad.