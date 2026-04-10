US asylum rates plunge to 7% under Trump, 'activist' judges replaced

Sweeping changes to the US immigration court system have led to a sharp fall in asylum approvals, a surge in deportation orders, and a push to clear longstanding case backlogs, according to a statement released by the White House on April 9, 2026.

The administration of President Donald Trump said it has overhauled immigration courts as part of a wider enforcement drive since his return to office. This includes replacing what it described as “activist judges” with officials focused on stricter application of immigration law.

However, immigration expert said the changes amount to a breakdown of due process.

“The White House brags about its efforts to DESTROY DUE PROCESS. Here's what that looks like practice; judges terrified to rule in favour of immigrants too often, knowing they risk being unceremoniously fired if they do. That is not the rule of law; that is a kangaroo court!” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council wrote in a post on X.

Asylum approvals fall sharply

According to the release, asylum approval rates have dropped under the current administration. The White House said asylum is now granted in about 7 per cent of cases, down from more than 50 per cent during the previous administration led by Joe Biden.

The administration described the decline as a correction to higher approval rates in earlier years.

“Before Trump took office, judges granted and denied asylum at rates across the spectrum. Some judges granted most cases, some judges denied most cases. That's what independent adjudication looks like. By firing hundreds of judges, the Trump admin has clearly stacked the deck,” Reichlin-Melnick said.

“Now, Judges have been told that they effectively CANNOT grant asylum, even if a person qualifies, because the admin wants to deny as many cases as possible,” he added.

The data reflects a three-month rolling average of decided asylum cases:

Obama years (2009–2017):

— Grant rates were mostly between 45 per cent and 55 per cent

— A gradual decline began towards the end of the term

First Trump term (2017–2021):

— A steady drop in approvals

— Rates fell to around 20 per cent to 30 per cent by 2020

Biden years (2021–2025):

— A rebound initially, rising back to 40 per cent to 50 per cent

— Followed by a decline towards the end of the term

Second Trump term (from 2025):

— A rapid fall in approval rates

— Dropped from around 20 per cent to single digits within a short period

Overall trend:

— A shift from majority approvals of around 50 per cent to about 7 per cent

— The steepest drop comes after 2024

Removal orders and deportations rise

The statement said immigration courts issued nearly 500,000 removal orders in the financial year 2025, a 57 per cent increase compared to the previous year. It added that deportations have accelerated, with enforcement agencies processing cases more quickly.

The administration also said more than three million undocumented immigrants have left the United States during Trump’s second term, describing it as the largest reduction in irregular migration in recent history.

Backlog reduction and policy shift

The White House said hundreds of thousands of pending cases have been cleared since Inauguration Day, with efforts continuing to reduce the longstanding backlog in immigration courts.

It also referred to a shift away from earlier practices such as “catch-and-release”, adding that no undocumented migrants have been released at the border for 11 consecutive months.

The statement described these changes as part of a broader reset focused on tighter border controls and stricter immigration enforcement.