Travelling to Europe after April 10? Here's what's changing at borders

Travellers to Europe will face a new, data-driven immigration process from April 10, as the European Union (EU) makes its entry and exit system (EES) fully operational across borders. The system replaces manual passport stamping with a digital mechanism that records entry, exit, and refusal of entry to non-EU nationals.

EES changes how travelling to Europe is monitored, with implications for processing time, compliance and itinerary.

What is EES

It is an automated border management system to register non-EU travellers entering or leaving the Schengen Area for short stays, defined as up to 90 days within any 180-day period. According to the EU portal travel-europe.europa.eu, the system captures biometric and personal data to create a digital travel record.

Instead of passport stamps, the system records:

Entry and exit details electronically

Refusals of entry

Biometric identifiers such as facial images and fingerprints

The European Commission said last month that the system has been rolled out since October 12, 2025, and will now be mandatory at all border crossing points, including airports, ports, and land crossings.

Why the EU is introducing EES

The Commission has positioned the EES as part of its broader “Smart Borders” strategy to improve security and operational efficiency.

Early results cited by the Commission suggest measurable enforcement outcomes:

More than 45 million border crossings have been recorded since rollout began

More than 24,000 people have been refused entry due to reasons such as inadequate documentation or lack of justification for travel

Around 600 individuals identified as potential security risks were denied entry

The Commission stated that biometric verification has improved the detection of identity fraud, including cases where travellers attempted to enter using multiple identities across different member states.

What changes for Indian travellers

The new system applies uniformly to all non-EU nationals, including Indian passport holders, regardless of whether they travel for tourism, business, or family visits.

Biometric data collection at the border

According to the EU’s official EES portal, travellers will be required to undergo biometric registration. This includes scanning of passports, capturing facial images, and collecting fingerprints, particularly for first-time users or when data needs updating.

Longer processing time initially

The European Commission has indicated that first-time registrations may increase processing time at immigration counters. Estimates suggest an additional 5–10 minutes per traveller, especially during high-traffic periods.

Automated tracking of stay duration

The system automatically calculates the authorised stay under the 90/180-day rule. This reduces reliance on manual checks and lowers the risk of unintentional overstays, which were previously dependent on passport stamp interpretation.

No immediate change to visa requirements

The Commission clarified that the EES does not alter existing visa rules. Indian nationals will continue to require a Schengen visa prior to travel.

Separately, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, a pre-travel authorisation for visa-exempt travellers, is expected to be introduced in the last quarter of 2026, according to EU timelines. However, this will not immediately impact Indian travellers.

Data retention framework

According to the official EU information, biometric and travel data will be stored for up to three years. In cases involving refusal of entry, the retention period may extend to five years.

Operational impact during the transition phase

While the EES is intended to streamline border management over time, the initial implementation phase may lead to operational bottlenecks.

The European Commission has acknowledged that the introduction of biometric registration at scale could result in longer queues at major entry points. Airports handling high volumes of international traffic are expected to experience the most noticeable delays.

Airlines and travel advisory platforms have begun recommending that passengers arrive earlier than usual, particularly in the first few weeks of full implementation.

What travellers should prepare for

Based on EU guidance, travellers should ensure they carry all required documentation, as digital records will now be cross-verified systematically. This includes:

A passport with at least six months’ validity beyond the intended stay

Proof of onward or return travel

Confirmed accommodation details

Evidence of sufficient financial means

The Commission’s data indicates that refusals of entry are recorded and accessible across member states, meaning non-compliance at one border could affect future travel attempts within the Schengen Area.

A broader shift towards digital borders

The full rollout of the EES signals a move towards centralised, data-led border control in Europe. By replacing manual processes with biometric verification and automated tracking, the EU aims to improve both compliance and security outcomes.

For travellers, the adjustment may involve longer processing times and stricter documentation checks in the near term. However, the system is expected to bring greater clarity around stay limits and reduce ambiguity in immigration procedures over the long run.