Executing a Will: What families must get right in controlling assets

A critical step after a person’s death is establishing legal control over the estate. Executors who divide property before settling debts, validating the Will, or documenting assets risk litigation, delays, and personal liability. While executing a Will in India has become easier, legal experts warn that procedural discipline remains non-negotiable.

Start with control

The person named as the executor in a Will is legally responsible for administering the estate. That work begins with securing the Will and obtaining a death certificate, followed by preparing a complete inventory of assets and liabilities.

“Executors frequently make the mistake of distributing assets before clearing dues or verifying the Will’s validity,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at law firm Accord Juris. A structured asset-liability register and early legal consultation are essential to avoid complications under the Indian Succession Act, 1925.

Shikher Upadhyay, senior associate at Foresight Law Offices, emphasised that the executor must also prove the Will’s validity, including examining at least one attesting witness. Courts scrutinise whether the Will reflects the free will of the deceased.

Probate no longer mandatory, but still relevant

One of the biggest changes is that probate is no longer compulsory in most cases. Following amendments in 2025, the earlier requirement, especially for properties in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, has been removed.

However, experts caution against ignoring probate entirely.

“Even though probate is not mandatory anymore, it remains advisable in cases involving immovable property or where disputes are likely,” said Adhiraj Harish, partner at D.M. Harish & Co. Probate provides judicial validation, making it easier to deal with banks, registrars and other institutions.

Vipul Jai, partner at PSL Advocates and Solicitors, supported this view, noting that while the law has relaxed, institutions may still insist on probate or similar documentation for asset transfers.

Common mistakes

Legal experts highlight several recurring errors made by executors:

Premature distribution of assets before settling debts and taxes

Failure to maintain records, leading to mistrust among beneficiaries

Delays in initiating execution, which can invite legal challenges

Ignoring creditor claims or not issuing public notices

Conflict of interest, especially when the executor is also a major beneficiary

“Executors act in a fiduciary capacity and must maintain transparency at all stages,” said Jai. Poor communication with beneficiaries is a major reason for disputes.

Kunal Sharma, managing partner at TARAksh Lawyers and Consultants, pointed out that distributing assets without court recognition or delaying probate can weaken the executor’s legal standing and expose the estate to challenges.

Managing disputes

Disagreements among heirs are common in cases involving unequal distribution or unclear Will clauses. Experts recommend early intervention rather than litigation.

“Open communication and documented decision-making are the first line of defence,” said Razvi. Regular updates to beneficiaries and written records of all actions help prevent suspicion.

Harish, of D.M. Harish & Co , advised executors to obtain written acknowledgements from heirs confirming acceptance of the Will and receipts from beneficiaries upon distribution. This formally discharges the executor’s responsibility.

Where conflicts persist, mediation is often more effective than court battles. Indian courts also recognise family settlement agreements as a valid way to resolve disputes without prolonged litigation.

Documents that make or break execution

The efficiency of executing a Will depends heavily on documentation. Families should ensure the following are readily available:

Original Will

Death certificate

PAN and Aadhaar of the deceased and heirs

Property documents and title deeds

Bank statements, demat accounts, and investment records

Insurance policies and nomination details

Proof of liabilities such as loans and taxes

“Having a centralised and updated document repository can significantly reduce execution timelines, from months to weeks in uncontested cases,” said Razvi.

Upadhyay added that maintaining contact details of attesting witnesses and, where possible, registering the Will strengthens its credibility and reduces the scope for disputes.

A process that demands discipline

Executing a Will is not merely administrative — it is a legally sensitive process governed by strict standards. Executors must act with diligence, neutrality, and transparency.

The consensus among experts is clear:

Do not rush distribution

Document everything

Communicate consistently

Seek legal advice early

A well-executed Will can ensure smooth transfer of wealth. A poorly handled one can lock families into years of legal disputes.