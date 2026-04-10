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Canada plans single Express Entry route: What changes for applicants

Proposed merger of three routes into a single high-skilled class could level the playing field for Indian professionals

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Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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Canada’s skilled immigration system proposes to merge three key entry routes into one — a step that will change how Indian professionals apply for permanent residence.
 
The government intends to replace the three-programme framework under Express Entry with one consolidated federal high-skilled immigration class, according to the latest Forward Regulatory Plan for 2026–2028 released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
 

Proposed changes

 
At present, candidates enter Canada’s Express Entry pool through three programmes:
 
  • Federal Skilled Worker Class (FSWC)
  • Canadian Experience Class (CEC)
  • Federal Skilled Trades Class (FSTC)
 
These have functioned as baseline eligibility routes since Express Entry was introduced in 2015.
   
Under the proposed reform, these three streams would be repealed and replaced with a single federal high-skilled class, governed by uniform eligibility criteria. The legal changes would be made through amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations.

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Public consultations on the proposal are expected to begin later this year.
 

Why Canada plans this overhaul

 
IRCC’s rationale centres on system efficiency and labour market alignment.
 
Currently, each programme has its own eligibility thresholds. FSWC focuses on overseas skilled workers, while CEC is tailored for those with Canadian work experience. This has created overlapping pathways and, at times, confusion among applicants.
 
By moving to a single class, Canada aims to:
 
  • Reduce administrative work
  • Create a more transparent entry system
  • Better respond to evolving labour shortages
  • Standardise eligibility benchmarks across applicants
 
In effect, the government is shifting from programme-based filtering to a more unified, data-driven selection model.
 

What remains unchanged

 
Despite the structural overhaul, core elements of Express Entry are expected to stay intact.
 
These include:
 
The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which scores candidates based on age, education, work experience and language skills
 
  • Category-based draws targeting sectors such as healthcare, STEM and French-language proficiency
  • The broader Express Entry pool mechanism
  • Importantly, the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) will continue separately and is not part of this reform.
 

What this means for applicants

India remains one of the largest contributors to Canada’s skilled immigration pipeline. A significant share of Indian applicants currently qualify under FSWC or CEC.
 
A single streamlined pathway could have mixed implications:
 

Potential benefits

 
Simpler process: Applicants would no longer need to determine which programme they fit into
 
Greater clarity: Uniform rules could reduce ambiguity around eligibility
 
Faster navigation: A consolidated system may reduce documentation and processing friction
 
Key uncertainties
 
Eligibility thresholds: It is not yet clear whether criteria will become stricter or more flexible
 
CRS impact: Scoring dynamics could shift depending on how the new class is structured
 
Transition rules: Applicants already in the pool may face policy adjustments during implementation
 
For Indian professionals, especially those applying from outside Canada, the removal of programme distinctions could level the playing field but only if eligibility rules remain inclusive.
 

What applicants should do now

 
As of April 10, no changes have taken effect. The current Express Entry system continues to operate under existing rules.
 
Applicants should:
 
  • Continue applying under the present programmes if eligible
  • Track updates on canada.ca as consultations begin
  • Be cautious about speculative changes until official regulations are published
 
Given the early stage of the proposal, the final shape of the new system will depend heavily on stakeholder feedback during the consultation phase.
 

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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