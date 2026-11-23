India has consolidated its position as Asia's third-most powerful country, with its influence across the region increasing despite a dip in its economic capability, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026.

India's overall score rose by 0.5 points to 40.5, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rated the second-most effective regional leader after Chinese President Xi Jinping

India retained its position as a major power in the region, ranking third behind the US and China, which continued to occupy the top two spots.

The latest edition of the annual index also highlights a narrowing power gap between the United States and China, with the two countries separated by just 5.3 points, the smallest difference since the index was launched in 2018.

India's influence grows

India's growing regional influence comes despite a challenging year for its economy and a relatively lower diplomatic profile during the West Asia conflict.

ALSO READ: From sourcing to sealing: How bottled water is processed in India The country's economic capability score declined by 0.7 points to 26.4, although it retained third place in this category. The report attributed the decline to a weakening rupee and changes in how the International Monetary Fund (IMF) measures economies, which affected India's relative gross domestic product (GDP) standing. This was compounded by an almost $20 billion decline in outbound investment.

However, the decline in economic capability did not extend to India's assessment of future resources. Its score in this category increased to 56.2 points, reflecting improved economic projections and its long-term growth potential.

India also recorded gains across several other measures:

Cultural Influence: Increased by 2.3 points to 43.8, with improvements in cultural projection, information flows, and people exchanges

Defence Networks: Rose by 2.1 points to 18.6, taking India up two places to ninth. Greater regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asian countries contributed to the improvement

Military Capability: Increased by 0.5 points to 48.5, keeping India fourth in the category

Future Resources: Improved by 1.2 points to 56.2, placing India third

India's relatively stable regional trade and investment ties helped it buck the broader trend, making it one of only five countries to record no decline in its economic relationships score and lifting it two places to seventh.

PM Modi's regional influence

Diplomatic Influence remained India's strongest measure, with a score of 70.3 points. The report noted that expert assessments of the Prime Minister Modi's regional leadership improved considerably, moving India up three places in this measure. He was rated the second-most effective regional leader, behind Xi Jinping.

However, assessments of his global leadership and strategic ambition weakened as India's diplomatic engagement during the Gulf conflict attracted criticism. The report cited India's muted response after a US submarine sank an Iranian naval vessel returning from an exercise hosted by India as one example of its relatively low diplomatic profile during the conflict.

US-China power gap narrows

The US retained the top position with a score of 78.9, followed by China at 73.6. However, the difference between the two countries has narrowed to 5.3 points, reflecting changes in their economic, military, diplomatic, and regional influence.

The report said the narrowing gap was driven more by Washington's setbacks than by major advances in Beijing's position. The US administration's focus on the conflict with Iran diverted military resources and diplomatic attention away from Asia, while China's military modernisation and expanding regional partnerships strengthened its position.

The US also recorded its largest-ever decline in diplomatic influence, losing six points to score 76.7. This marked the fourth consecutive year of decline, with steep trade tariffs, strained relations with allies, and reduced engagement with regional institutions contributing to the setback.

China, meanwhile, registered gains in military capability, cultural influence, and resilience, although its economic relationships score declined.

The report also highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) in the competition between the two superpowers. While the US leads in frontier AI model innovation, China has an advantage in critical minerals, which are essential to the technology supply chain.

How other countries rank

Japan retained fourth place with a score of 38.6, followed by Russia at 32.2, Australia at 31.7, and South Korea at 31. Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam completed the top 12.

The rankings also highlighted challenges for several regional powers:

Japan: Its overall score declined slightly despite improvements across all four resource measures. Weakening economic relationships affected its position

South Korea: Its score fell to 31, with declines across five of the eight measures, including military capability, economic relationships, and diplomatic influence

Indonesia: Its score declined by 0.8 points to 21.7, marking the largest overall loss among Southeast Asian countries. Its diplomatic influence also suffered a significant setback

Pakistan: It gained 0.6 points to reach a score of 15, crossing the threshold into the middle-power category

The report also noted that US allies, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines, were strengthening defence cooperation as Washington shifted its attention towards West Asia. Meanwhile, defence and economic ties between China, Russia, and North Korea continued to deepen.

The Asia Power Index measures how much influence countries can exert in Asia and their ability to shape regional developments. The 2026 edition ranks 27 countries and territories using 131 indicators across eight measures. These are grouped into two categories: resources, which assess a country's economic and military strength, resilience, and future potential; and influence, which looks at its economic ties, defence partnerships, diplomatic reach, and cultural presence.