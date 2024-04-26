A total of 11 students have committed suicide in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh after the release of intermediate and class 10th board examination results. Five out of seven students from Telangana, who killed themselves due to poor marks, were girls and two were boys. The same incident happened in Madhya Pradesh as well where four more students also took their lives, TOI reported.

The TOI reports also revealed that most of the students who committed suicide after the announcement of the result had opted for the science stream and were appearing for the intermediate first-year examination. A teenage girl who hails from Medak district failed to clear the chemistry paper twice.

The state governments haven't issued any official statement so far related to the exact number of deaths. The police said that the suicide cases of students after the examination results were reported from across the state, Indian Express reported.

A 16-year-old committed suicide, which was the first case of Telangana after the release of the result. He took his life after he failed to pass the four subjects in the first year, police revealed this to Indian Express.

Most of the students were between 16 and 17 years of age and committed suicide in different ways like by hanging, jumping into a community well, or drowning in a pond.

A teenager from Khammam opted for the Physics-Chemistry-Mathematics (PCM) stream and also couldn't clear the examination of the Maths B paper. A 17-year-old student from Kollur was found dead on a lake bund, a 17-year-old student who hails from Hydershakote near Rajendranagar lost her mother a few years back and took this step after knowing about the result.

One case was from Mahabubabad, where a second-year inter student failed to clear her commerce paper.

In Madhya Pradesh as well, two students of class 10th; a girl and a boy from Gwalior and Sehore respectively, aged 16 and two class 12th students; an 18-years from Sikarpura and a 19-year-old tribal student from Khargone took their lives. Most of them failed in mathematics. Two other 10th-grade students in Betul are on a ventilator after surviving suicide attempts.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the Class 11th and 12th results on Wednesday, April 24. As per released data, there has been a slight decrease in the overall pass percentage of 1st year as compared to the final year's performance. In 2023, the pass percentage for Inter 1st year stood at 63.85 per cent, which surged from 61.06 per cent in 2024