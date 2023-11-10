Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of stopping all beneficial projects in the state during its 15-month rule

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned the Congress on Friday, saying if they threaten the people for votes, then Mama's (referring to himself) bulldozer is ready.

Addressing a public gathering in Bijuri, Kotma in MP's Anuppur district, CM Chouhan said, "I got to know that Congress candidates are threatening the people for the votes. I am clearly saying if you raise your finger and eye on people, Mama's bulldozer is ready. We will not tolerate hooliganism and we will destroy you."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The chief minister also accused the Congress of stopping all beneficial projects in Madhya Pradesh during its 15-month rule in the state.

"The Congress has stopped all my schemes like Sambal Yojana, they snatched cycles from children and also stopped the tirth yatra. Although I started it again," he said.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged the Congress of taking the country's progress in reverse gear.

"The way a vehicle takes us back in the reverse gear, Congress is also an expert of reverse gear and is an expert in converting good governance into a bad one," he said.

Further slamming Congress, PM Modi said that its leaders used to take their foreign friends to show poverty in slum areas and conduct photo sessions.

"Earlier, these Congress leaders used to show India's poverty to their foreign friends. For those Congress leaders who were born with a silver spoon, poverty was tourism," he said.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Revolutionary step, Cong will conduct Caste census if voted to power: Rahul

MP election: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi's suits worth 'lakhs'

MP polls: 53% of Congress nominees have criminal cases against them

Shivraj slams Nitish Kumar's remark; says he has no right to be CM

My govt made 40 mn pucca houses for poor but haven't made 1 for myself: PM

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon