Congress never forgets to abuse me daily, says PM Modi In Madhya Pradesh

When Congress was in power for 10 years, its government indulged in corruption, but after BJP came to power, it stopped all those scams,' said PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi

narendra modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, saying it never forgets to abuse him. He also alleged that the grand old party also opposed the candidature of the country's first tribal woman, President Droupadi Murmu.

Addressing an election rally in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Congress never forgets to abuse me daily...It even opposed the election of the country's first tribal woman President as it is only interested in the vote bank of tribals and not their welfare."
Accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption during its rule, PM Modi said after the BJP came to power at the Centre, its government stopped all scams and saved the money involved in it that helped in providing free ration to over 800 million poor people.

"When Congress was in power for 10 years [2004-2014] its government indulged in corruption, but after BJP came to power, it stopped all those scams and saved a lot of money and utilised it to provide free ration to over 800 million poor people during the Covid-19 period," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, Rs 2.07 trillion were deposited into the bank accounts of farmers without any leakage and it was possible as corruption was stopped.

Calling himself a "sevak", PM Modi said that he has worked with full dedication for almost 10 years.

"Your sevak, Modi has worked with full dedication in the government that we have run for almost 10 years. In these 10 years, scams have stopped, the poor and middle class have saved money, and they have got more facilities...Under the BJP government, corruption worth lakhs of crores has stopped," he said.

He further highlighted the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) free ration scheme for another five years.

"Although the scheme of providing free ration to the poor will end in the month of December, but I have taken this decision that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to the poor people of the country for the next five years," PM Modi added.

Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections BJP Elections in India Election news BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

