Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Arms, ammunition seized by CBI during search ops in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on January 5

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI seized arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols, during its searches at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Friday in connection with an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team by a mob allegedly instigated by local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said.
The team was attacked in Sandeshkhali -- a riverine delta bordering the Sundarbans -- on January 5 when it had gone to raid the premises of Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration scam.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali. On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized, the officials said.
On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on January 5.
The FIRs pertain to alleged attack on ED officers by a mob on the complaint by officers, allegations against ED officials levelled by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh and a suo motu case registered by the Nazat police station about the attack on ED officers.
Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack.
After the attack by a mob of around 1,000 people in which three ED officials were injured, a deputy director of the agency had given a complaint to the superintendent of police, Basirhat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI CBI raids Central Bureau of Investigation West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon