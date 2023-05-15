close

MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023: Everything you need to know

The MP Board Result 2023 date and time have not yet been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE. The reports proposing that the result would deliver after May 15

Sonika Nitin Nimje
MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023

MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is hoping to declare the MP Board's class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. The board has not yet issued an official notice regarding this, but reports indicate that the results could be out today, either on May 15 or May 18. 
Last year, approximately 8 million students registered for classes 10, 12. The Class 12th exams were held by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022 at different exam centres all over the state in every district.




MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023: Scoring details

Students must achieve a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the exam. In accordance with the MPBSE's marking rules, candidates are given out of 100 marks for every subject. The theory paper has 80 marks, and performance in project work or practicals during the academic year has the remaining 20 marks. 
The MP Board class 12th result passed with a pass percentage of 72.72 per cent in 2022. The boy's result was 69.94 per cent and the girl's result was 75.64 per cent. A 59.54 per cent pass percentage was recorded for the class 10th. This year, approximately 9 lakh students took the class 12th exams, and nearly 10 lakh students took the class 10 board exams.



MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023: Steps to check

    • Visit the official website at mpresults.nic.in\
 
    • Enter the MP Board result 2023 link for Class 12th or 10th respectively on the homepage

    • A fresh login page will appear and fill in your required details like roll number or date of birth

    • You will get access to MP Board marksheet 2023 and download it
      
    • Take a printout for later.
Topics : Madhya Pradesh board exams Board results

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

