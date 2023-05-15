MPBSE MP 10th 12th Board Result 2023: Everything you need to know

Last year, approximately 8 million students registered for classes 10, 12. The Class 12th exams were held by the Board from February 28 to March 20, 2022 at different exam centres all over the state in every district.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is hoping to declare the MP Board's class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. The board has not yet issued an official notice regarding this, but reports indicate that the results could be out today, either on May 15 or May 18.